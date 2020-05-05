MN coronavirus: "No shortage of exfoliants,quot;: nurses protest Allina Health's Uniform Policy – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – United Hospital nurses on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic were standing on the sidewalk Monday afternoon outside the emergency room, taking a break from battling the virus to amplify their battle with the administration for a uniform policy.

Cliff Willmeng is one of many nurses who have switched to hospital-issued surgical peels while interacting with potential patients with COVID-19.

READ MORE: Minnesota ranked fourth best state of 2020 for nurses

"If you had told me in nursing school that they would write to me for putting on a pair of hospital gowns, I would not have believed you," Willmeng said.

The scrubs are left in the hospital to be professionally washed. But because they are typically designed for use by doctors and medical assistants, nurses are being scolded for violating the policy.

When Willmeng used his personal scrubs, he would leave them in his garage for days to decontaminate, for fear of exposing his family.

United Hospital nurse Zetella Caauwe says it's not just her fellow RNs.

READ MORE: Police will allow the nurse to continue living in parked recreational vehicles to protect the family from COVID-19

"It's about the safety of our patients and our families and the community," said Caauwe.

Allina Health, United's parent company, issued this statement:

At a time when all health care systems manage limited supplies, Allina Health has carefully weighed and adopted policies for the use and distribution of such supplies, such as medical uniforms for staff. These practices are aligned with other local and national hospitals. Our policies prioritize the safety of our staff and patients, while allowing us to allocate appropriate supplies for daily patient care and for a spike in COVID-19 cases. Allina Health follows guidelines for personal protective equipment from CDC, MDH and their infection prevention experts

%MINIFYHTML05e6986d7554458776666afdb198b76d12%

Allina Health has not disciplined any employee for raising safety concerns. We need and appreciate the feedback from our employees during this challenging time.

Hospital management has told nurses that there is a limited supply of surgical scrubs, in part because the policy will not change.

United Hospital nurse Bob Kucera says the scrub's backlash is unwarranted.

"There is a lot of talk about PPE, and yes, there may be a shortage of mascara, but there is no shortage of exfoliants," said Kucera. "There is no shortage of laundry facilities."

Allina Health added that it appreciates the feedback from its employees and that it has not disciplined employees for raising safety concerns.

READ MORE: Nurse Emily Allen talks about caring for patients with protective gear, "it's like being in a spacesuit,quot;

Up News Info asked if receiving a warning for breaking the uniform policy counts as discipline. Allina said they could not comment on specific employee discipline issues.

Up News Info contacted other Twin Cities hospitals to see if they have similar uniform policies that prevent nurses from wearing hospital uniforms. Emails were sent to Hennepin Healthcare, North Memorial Health, and Regions Hospital. A Hennepin Healthcare spokesperson responded that emergency nurses at his hospital may wear hospital-issued medical uniforms. The other hospitals did not respond.

The City of St. Paul passed a resolution about two weeks ago urging United Hospital to change its policy. At the time, Allina said she had a limited supply and was looking for ways to support the staff.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.