MN coronavirus: JBS pork plant worker cautiously optimistic about reopening after outbreak – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After being closed for two weeks, JBS's Worthington facility will bring back some of its workers on Wednesday following an order to remain open by President Donald Trump.

The shutdown came after hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Jony Mamo, a 12-year-old employee of the company, spent two days at the Worthington facility during the shutdown cleanup. He will return to work later this week.

“Last week I did two days of work. I was safe, "said Mamo. "For me it's fine, it's fine. But are the sick going? Then it's not good again. The same problems happen again, you know? But if the negative people go, do they start working? It's better. They have security to protect them "

Other meat processing facilities affected by COVID-19 are also slowly connecting. A test site was established for workers at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. More than 800 employees at that plant tested positive. After being closed for more than two weeks, some workers returned to the plant on Monday, although the facility is not yet operational.

“I know three or four friends who got COVID. They say they don't want to go (to work) now, "Mamo said.

He managed to stay healthy despite the outbreak, and he feels safe with the measures implemented by JBS. But he admits that COVID-19 can be an invisible enemy, and that is troubling.

"It transfers easily, you know," he said, "It's too difficult, too scary."

The union that represents many of JBS 'employees, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663, says 150 employees will be on duty on Wednesday. Normally it's three to four times that.

The union tells Up News Info that social distancing is the biggest obstacle to returning, but downsizing helps.

