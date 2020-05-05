MN coronavirus: COVID-19 may be triggering Kawasaki disease in children – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – COVID-19 seems to be taking a new shape in children.

Fifteen children between the ages of 2 and 15 have been hospitalized in New York with symptoms of Kawasaki disease, a serious disease that was first observed in children with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

There are no cases in this area, but doctors and parents are vigilant.

Life has been turned upside down for parents Ayolanda and Adrian Mack.

"We feel very protective. As soon as we found out that COVID was in Minnesota, we started on a vitamin regimen, we started adding extra garlic to our meals and ginger. We really increased fresh fruits and vegetables, ”said Ayolanda Mack.

Parents in northern Minneapolis say that, like many, they have kept their children a short distance away.

"As for their game, they can only play in the backyard, it's a fenced yard." They can't go out into the community, "he said." It's been stressful to maintain that level of strict security around you. "

But they are right on target, according to Hennepin Healthcare pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Stacence Marouschek.

“We are picking up several children with COVID, but again, they have quite a few symptoms. They often come with an adult who is much sicker, "said Marouschek.

Most of the cases here have been mild in children, but in New York and the United Kingdom, children contract Kawasaki disease, an intense inflammatory reaction that causes shock, fever, and heart problems. The researchers believe it could be caused by COVID-19.

The doctors are vigilant at the local level and we hope that the parents are as well.

"I would say that if your son has a very unusual bright red rash, he is extremely irritable, you know, he cannot comfort them, super high fevers, he may need to be evaluated by a medical professional," said Marouschek.

The biggest danger you see when it comes to children is who they could infect.

"It is the children who have very few symptoms that transmit it to the grandfather, the grandmother, the aunt, you know, the neighbors who have, you know, some underlying medical conditions, so you have to continue to be your surveillance," he said. Marouschek.

And the Macks are committed to doing just that.

"We stay the course, but we are also sensitive to their needs, emotionally and physically, and we are trying to adapt," said Adrian Mack.

Dr. Marouschek says that COVID-19 probably presents differently in children because their immune systems are different.

