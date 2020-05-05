MN coronavirus: As domestic violence calls decrease during pandemic, organizations want victims to know they're still open – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The COVID-19 pandemic is actually decreasing the number of calls to some domestic violence organizations because victims cannot call when their abuser is between 24 and 7 years old.

Prosecutors say Joshua Fury, 28, strangled his wife, Maria, at their Maple Grove home last Friday. Investigators believe she was trying to quit.

Due to orders to shelter-in-place and stay home, many organizations recommend that people have a keyword to alert friends to a problem, or that they use technology to communicate.

%MINIFYHTML6e6e97f68d048a40fe701801b75e204812%

READ MORE: "Safer at home,quot; is not true for victims of domestic abuse

Jennifer Polzin is CEO of Tubman, Minnesota's largest provider of domestic violence services.

“We are still open and continue to provide services, some face-to-face and others through technology. But most of all, what makes me nervous is that people may feel so lonely or isolated or not know that help is available that they can give up, so we want people to know that organizations like Tubman are here, ”he said. Polzin.

Click here to view the Tubman website, or call their 24-hour line at 612-825-000.

The Minnesota State Crisis Line is also open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-866-223-1111.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.