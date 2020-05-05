MLB 2020 payrolls: five conclusions from reported salary figures

MLB's finances are in disarray due to the coronavirus pandemic; no income to cover expenses. The biggest expense, of course, is player salaries, and watchers got a snapshot on Tuesday of how big they are when The Associated Press released its annual review of contracts and team rosters gathered from industry sources.

The figures are for equipment rosters as of the start of the MLB transaction freeze on March 28 and include salaries, prorated signing bonuses and other guaranteed money, according to the AP. Most of total spending is blocked even though many roster moves will take place before the season starts (the AP mentioned non-roster players added to active rosters as an example).

Also note that these are not luxury tax totals, which are generally higher and include additional items, including player benefits.

With that, here are five observations after looking at the reported numbers from the AP:

The Yankees are the biggest spenders, by far

It seemed obvious that they would be number 1 after committing $ 36 million a year to Gerrit Cole for the next nine years, but it turned out that the Bombers came out ahead. His payroll of $ 241.8 million is $ 20 million more than the second-place Dodgers. However, this is primarily a paper quantity this year; MLB and the players have agreed to salary reductions due to the coronavirus. Still, on paper, that's almost a quarter of a billion paper.

The Mets are spending too, no, really

Long accused of being cheap or broken or both by Bernie Madoff, the New York National League club ranks eighth with an estimated $ 174.3 million. What is there for Mets fans to say now? Well, a lot, because they are never satisfied, but perhaps they will start with: "Yes, but around $ 40 million goes to Robby Cano, Jed Lowrie and Jeurys Familia. And what about the recovery of Yoenis Céspedes? And the safe money at Noah Syndergaard?

Duh: The biggest expense is found in the largest markets.

All but one of the top 10 teams play in a top 10 TV market: Yankees, Dodgers, Astros, Cubs, Angels, Red Sox, Nationals, Mets, Cardinals and Phillies. St. Louis ($ 167.5 million) is scammed by its fans for not spending enough, but according to the Cot Baseball Contracts, 2020 will be a sixth consecutive year of payroll increase. On the downside, the increases seem like cost-of-living adjustments rather than big jumps to add better players.

Wise spenders don't / can't change their ways

AL's wild card teams from last year can still be found in the bottom third: A ($ 96.3 million) and Rays ($ 69.1 million). Oakland's figure represents a franchise record, slightly above its $ 95.7 million at the end of last season (again, according to Cot & # 39; s). More than half of Tampa Bay's roster is dedicated to four players: Charlie Morton ($ 15 million), Kevin Kiermaier ($ 10.1 million), Blake Snell ($ 7.6 million), and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo ($ 5 million).

Players' average salary remains stable

It's still just over $ 4.4 million, which is good money, but it's been that way for five consecutive years, AP reports. MLB revenue, according to the AP, continues to rise (an estimated annual growth of 4 percent in an unspecified recent period) and mega-contracts continue to be signed (i.e. Cole, Christian Yelich, Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg).