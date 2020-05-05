Minnesota Coronavirus: Patients and Doctors Praise Governor Tim Walz's Decision to Reopen Elective Surgeries – Up News Info

EDINA, Minnesota (Up News Info) – Scott Dzuik is one step closer to finally walking without pain. A sports injury as a youngster will result in a knee replacement as an adult.

When that was supposed to happen earlier this spring, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended its elective surgeries and many others.

But the elective term can be misleading, especially if you are the one who needs a medical repair.

"I think a more precise term is needed," said Dr. Scott Anseth, an orthopedic surgeon from Twin Cities.

Medical procedures like Scott's were postponed in an emergency order to allow essential medical supplies to be diverted to the pandemic fight.

On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz announced that part of the state's order to stay home is being lifted.

"We are very excited to get started, these are urgent and essential surgeries," said TCO orthopedic surgeon and board member Dr. Owen O & # 39; Neill.

With the lifting of the order, surgeons like O & # 39; Neill and Anseth can once again restore the quality of life for their patients forced to live in pain.

"We have some patients who cannot walk from their bed to the bathroom without a walker. They are taking pain relievers, their mental state has changed," said Dr. O'Neill.

Dr. O & # 39; Neill credits TCO's strict protocols to make the practice work again. All patients and staff members who enter one of the TCO clinics will be screened for COVID-19.

"It is important to us that we can provide a patient environment where they know they can enter, undergo an operation for an essential type of surgery and it will be a COVID-free environment," said Dr. Owen O & # 39; Neill .

TCO is now operating seven COVID-19 test sites in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Patients arrive a couple of days before a rescheduled procedure and get results quickly.

Twin Cities Orthopedics has partnered with Eden Prairie-based OralDNA Labs to speed up the process.

Also, before staff or patient enter a clinic, their temperature will be scanned to avoid any fever.

Patients tell Dr. Scott Anseth that they are more than ready to be reprogrammed.

Dr. Anseth recalled a patient saying, "Thank God you're calling, I can't wait any longer. A gentleman told me last night that I can't sleep anymore, it's very painful. I am so grateful that you are organizing this and getting this back." .

Scott Dzuik is also happy: Next Thursday he will have that new knee.

"It will be great. I am looking forward to recovery and eventually, in a few months, to be better than I am now," said Dzuik.

So far, more than 500 tests have been administered by TCO and have had no positive staff or patient tests for COVID-19.