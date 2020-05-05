Millennials "Driving Major Milestones in Life,quot; During the Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

– Millennials are "pushing important milestones in life,quot; such as marriage, having a child, or buying a home due to the cornavirus pandemic, says a new report.

While the coronavirus pandemic is affecting most Americans in significant ways, millennials are reporting the biggest impact on their finances, according to a survey released Wednesday by personal finance software company Quicken.

25 percent of millennials said their finances had been significantly impacted by the virus, which was the highest percentage per generation.

33 percent of millennials reported that they lost their job or that their work hours were reduced due to COVID-19, while 38 percent said that another member of their household had also done so.

Millennials are also delaying life's major milestones more than other generations because of COVID-19, including:

8 percent of millennials postponed their wedding

23 percent of the millennial generation postpones buying a home any time soon

13 percent of millennials postpone having a child

"The millennial generation struggled before the pandemic to save for retirement," the report said, "and far fewer owned a home than previous generations. Current economic conditions are likely to only exacerbate those trends."

Overall, a total of 62 percent of respondents said that the coronavirus has had a negative impact on their finances.

"The financial implications of the coronavirus crisis cannot be overstated," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "Only 4% of respondents said there would be no impact for them, highlighting the widespread financial challenges facing Americans today. We are already seeing that this impact causes changes in behavior, and half of the respondents indicate that they are making an effort to spend less and save more. "