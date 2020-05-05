Miley Cyrus reveals the first thing she will do after social distancing

Miley Cyrus he has sweet plans for life of post-social estrangement.

Talking with WSJ Magazine, the "Party In The USA,quot; singer revealed the first thing she wants to do once the social estrangement ends, sharing that it will involve a reunion with her parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

"The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it's safe," he told the store. "Right now, my mother will not come near me."

During her interview, she talked about the challenges of being away from her famous family in the midst of the pandemic and how they stay virtually connected. "My mom and I practically FaceTime from the moment I'm awake until I'm asleep," he said. "I love that she has nothing to do, so she has to sit with me every moment, which is like the old days."