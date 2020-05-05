Miley Cyrus reveals the first thing she will do after social distancing

Miley Cyrus he has sweet plans for life of post-social estrangement.
Talking with WSJ Magazine, the "Party In The USA,quot; singer revealed the first thing she wants to do once the social estrangement ends, sharing that it will involve a reunion with her parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.
"The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it's safe," he told the store. "Right now, my mother will not come near me."
During her interview, she talked about the challenges of being away from her famous family in the midst of the pandemic and how they stay virtually connected. "My mom and I practically FaceTime from the moment I'm awake until I'm asleep," he said. "I love that she has nothing to do, so she has to sit with me every moment, which is like the old days."
But when it came to Billy Ray, the "Slide Away,quot; singer joked that introducing the country singer to FaceTime was not an easy feat. "My dad had two BlackBerrys: He said two BlackBerrys equals one iPhone, which is not true," Miley continued. "So we sent my dad an iPhone that was already configured and has only one button, which is FaceTime, on the home screen."
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney
In response to the pandemic, Miley launched her Instagram Live series. Bright-minded, who said that "it evolved so profoundly by trying to provide some escapism to the opposite: not to escape, to immerse yourself in deeper engagement with our community." Since the uplifting show's inception, other stars, activists, and leaders have reached out to the "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer to be a part of it, helping Miley fulfill her mission to inspire, educate, and support her fans. .
"I'm so involved in the show (writing the introduction, writing the questions, and making sure I knew all the information about the guests). I didn't have much time to see how the press was receiving it. I just knew that my community was finding peace in it, "he said, adding:" When my community and my peers and local heroes and activists started communicating with me, I knew I had something special that was really doing what it was created to do. "I was connecting people."
As to Bright-minded In an interview she was very nervous to do, Miley said, "Oh my gosh! Elizabeth WarrenI was so nervous that I even put on a nice linen blouse. Everything in my closets is studded or leather or latex, honey. So I'm going through my damn closet, like: What shall I wear to interview the damn senator?
