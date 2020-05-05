Microsoft switches Windows 10X to more than a competitor to Chrome OS

Microsoft confirmed yesterday that it is prioritizing its development of Windows 10X to focus on normal single-screen devices. Originally, the Windows variant was intended to run on new dual-display hardware, but sources familiar with Microsoft's plans say the company wants to change the operating system to launch first on portable and secure laptop-shaped devices. .

Changes to Windows 10X include a simplified interface, an updated Start menu, multitasking enhancements, and a method of running applications in a special container for performance and security. The overall goal of 10X is Microsoft's overall goal of creating a streamlined, modern, and simplified version of Windows.

This simplification has put Windows 10X devices on a path to eventually compete with Chromebooks, which Microsoft has always seen as a major threat to businesses and schools. The competition from Windows and Chrome OS is particularly relevant when considering Google's approach to the cloud with Chromebooks. It is something that the head of Windows and devices, Panos Panay, hinted yesterday. "Our customers are harnessing the power of the cloud more than ever, and we believe the time is right to harness this acceleration in a different way," says Panay.

Originally, Microsoft had planned to launch Windows 10X first on dual-screen devices, measure feedback, and then tweak the laptop operating system. The company has carefully avoided detailing its plans for traditional laptops, but a leaked document last year revealed how Windows 10X will adapt for single-screen devices.

We understand that Microsoft again prioritized Windows 10X work after it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic was a bad time to start rolling out dual-screen devices. Demand for traditional PCs, webcams, and laptops has increased recently, and Microsoft has seen a 75 percent increase in the use of Windows 10 year-over-year. Students and workers increasingly turn to laptops instead of smartphones and tablets, as they are stuck working or learning from home.

Microsoft recently notified PC makers like Lenovo, Dell, HP and Asus that it would no longer offer Windows 10X for dual-screen devices in 2020. Lenovo continues to push with the launch of its foldable ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 Pro, but it is not Of course, what will Dell, HP and Asus do with their unannounced dual-screen devices.

Microsoft is now repositioning Windows 10X as an optimized version of Windows 10 for laptops. Most of the existing 10X user interface changes and underlying platform work are relevant to clamshell laptops, and will now come first on single-screen devices. That includes the new Start menu, the modern look of Windows 10X, and most importantly, the new application container technology.

However, this could cause some confusion. Microsoft had planned to initially deliver Windows 10X on dual-screen devices, but now laptops will appear with Windows 10X and Windows 10. Microsoft has already tried and failed with a similar approach with Windows 10S in the past, and the comparisons are obvious.

However, Windows 10X does have the benefit of some profound changes to the platform, as well as Microsoft's focus on modernization and simplification. It lends itself perfectly to an operating system that could power low-cost, cloud-powered laptops.

While Microsoft won't be ready to fully detail its Windows 10X plans in Build later this month, the company will reveal some details that will indicate where 10X is headed. "We are going to share how we will reduce complexity for developers by making it easier than ever to build for a billion Windows 10 devices, all at once," says Panay. "We will share how we will allow developers to create applications that enable cloud-based virtualization."

Combined with Microsoft's new commitment to "accelerate innovation in Windows 10," there is clearly a renewed focus on leveraging the cloud for the core parts of Windows. That could involve 10X devices running virtualized applications from the cloud, similar to what Microsoft has been delivering to companies in the form of Microsoft Application Virtualization (App-V).

Microsoft is also increasing its focus on Windows Virtual Desktop, something CEO Satya Nadella mentioned at internal leadership meetings as a key area of ​​focus for the company during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. The use of Windows Virtual Desktop has grown more than three times, and Nadella is also prioritizing work on Microsoft teams after an increase in demand.

The sudden acceleration and adoption of remote work has dramatically changed the way we all work and learn in a matter of weeks. "We have seen two years of digital transformation in two months," Nadella explained in Microsoft's recent earnings.

How Microsoft now responds to the pandemic with Windows 10X will determine the direction of the company's operating system for years to come. Microsoft Surface chief Panos Panay took control of Windows earlier this year, in a move that will make the operating system focus on tighter hardware integration in the future.

That future is now changing in unexpected ways, but it is a unique opportunity for Microsoft to respond with an operating system that has always been ready for productivity and education. Microsoft's new Windows boss seems ready to take on that challenge. "We have an incredible opportunity and responsibility before us to build smoother experiences across software and hardware for our customers around the world," says Panay. "I am excited about what the team has in store."