Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X startup screen, confirms July event for Halo Infinite and more

Microsoft is unveiling the Xbox X Series boot screen animation today and promises to focus on Xbox Game Studios games during a July event. In a teaser video for Thursday, May 7, Xbox X-Series game event, Microsoft subtly reveals the X-Series animation and starter sound titled "Start a new episode of Inside Xbox this Thursday."

The boot animation simply indicates Xbox and is not as aggressive as the thud of the current Xbox One X that still amazes me every time I turn on the console and my surround sound system is on high. The Xbox Series X boot sound is much quieter and sounds a bit like some of the older Windows sounds from the XP and Vista era.

Along with the boot screens, Microsoft promises to reveal more about its Xbox Game Studios titles over the summer. "In July, we will spend time focusing on the amazing games coming from Xbox Game Studios," explains Jerret West, head of game marketing at Microsoft. "Several of our studio teams are eager to share first glimpses of the new gameplay, insights from development teams that are being optimized for Xbox Series X, and new game announcements."

%MINIFYHTMLab4fd3c5ebc8a176bb1d0c97841cfbd612%

Despite warnings of possible delays in the game for Xbox X Series, Microsoft says, "Our goal remains to launch Xbox X Series and Halo Infinite this holiday. "Microsoft will now have monthly,quot; Xbox 20/20 "streams before the launch of the X Series. These begin with an event on Thursday where Microsoft plans to highlight third-party Xbox Series X games, including titles that will take advantage of the new Smart Delivery feature.

The Xbox Smart Delivery program allows you to purchase an Xbox One version of a game and get the upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free. Assassin's Creed Valhalla – The new version of the popular Viking-based franchise – will support Smart Delivery, which is an encouraging sign for the next generation of consoles.

This week's event will also include games that are optimized for the Xbox X Series, including titles that will support 4K resolution, 120fps, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracking, faster load times, and more. We will cover all Microsoft Xbox Series X announcements on Thursday, so stay tuned.