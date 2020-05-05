Michigan Medicine plans licenses and other cuts – Up News Info Detroit

Ann Arbor – Michigan Medicine, one of the state's leading health systems, plans to suspend and fire employees and make other cuts after the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Michigan Medicine, Dean of the UofM School of Medicine and Executive V.P. For Medical Affairs at UofM, he wrote as part of phase two of the Michigan Medicine Economic Recovery Plan that they projected a loss of $ 130 to $ 230 million in the health system and a projected negative variation of $ 80 to $ 100 million in medical school for the current fiscal year. No action that could continue until 2021.

Part of the recovery plan is to save $ 400 million. To do this, Runge said he would take a 20% pay cut, along with senior management who would take 5% to 15% pay cuts. For all employees, there is a no-wage pay freeze in 2021, including merit pay. A hiring freeze has been enacted.



Michigan Medicine has also identified 300 vacant positions that will no longer be filled. He wrote that they need to cut their workforce by 1,400 full-time employees, either due to leave or layoffs at the UofM Academic Medical Center. Michigan Medicine employs about 29,000 people.

In a press release, Runge said: "While we did not make any of these decisions lightly, we believe that it is a preferable outcome to broad pay cuts and allows us to preserve as many jobs as possible," said Runge.

With these wage cuts, construction projects have also been canceled. Including a 12-story inpatient facility that was unveiled in September 2019.

"While we face continuing challenges as a result of this pandemic, we know that our collective effort will result in us successfully navigating this crisis and moving forward on a path of strength and sustainability." He added: "Our economic recovery plan will help us continue to provide hope and healing to our patients and support our clinical, educational and research missions."

