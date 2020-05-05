Michigan Mackinac Marine Services Receives Shipyard Grant – Up News Info Detroit

(Up News Info Detroit) – Good news for boats and ships in the great lakes! Mackinac Marine Services (MMS), located at San Ignacio, Mich., has been awarded a $ 752,933 Shipyard Equalization Grant from the United States Department of Transportation Maritime Administration Small Shipyard Grant Program (MARAD). The grant, developed in part to increase the United States' capacity to build and maintain boats, will be matched by the Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® ferry. The grant money will be used to purchase welding equipment to increase the 80-200 ton sea voyage, which will add jobs once construction is complete. The new Mackinac Marine Services shipyard upgrade will have the ability to lift a ship or ship up to 200 tons in or out of the water for maintenance, repairs, inspections (including commercial vessels, luxury yacht maintenance and winterization). Work on the travel elevator is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. For photos of the current MMS shipyard, click here.

"This sizeable donation will not only help us increase the shipyard's capacity, but it will also take steps to provide additional year-round jobs in our area that would otherwise be in another state," he said. Jerry Fetty, CEO of Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry and Mackinac Marine Services. "Up to this point, ships and boats over 80 tons had to go somewhere else sometimes outside of Michigan to be taken out of the water for maintenance, repair and inspection. For vessels to travel long distances like this, it can be extremely expensive and time consuming. "

The Maritime Administration of the United States Department of Transportation (MARAD) received $ 19.6 million in discretionary grants in fiscal year 2020 to 24 small US shipyards. USA through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. General funding will help modernize America's small shipyards, making them more efficient in building and servicing commercial vessels. US Secretary of Transportation USA Elaine L. Chao made the announcement, click here for details.

Situated in San Ignacio, Mich.Mackinac Marine Services (formerly known as Mill Slip) provides shipyards and services for commercial and recreational vessel needs. Mackinac Marine Services currently has an 80 ton lift, winter and summer boat storage, fiberglass repair, manufacturing and mechanical work, welding, pressure washing and shrink wrap services. Mackinac Marine Services is owned and operated by Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry.

