Michelle Obama blames black voters: "You chose Trump,quot;!

Michelle Obama crushes black voters in her new Netflix special. MTO News learned that Michelle blames black voters for getting Donald Trump elected to office.

91% of all black people who voted in 2016 voted against Trump. That is more than any other demographic group, and the highest percentage of "No,quot; votes that any American president has received in history.

But Michelle wanted MORE black people to vote against Trump. And she claims it's blacks to blame, not 57% of white women who actually voted for Trump over Hillary.

Here's a clip from a recent Yahoo News article explaining Michelle's inexplicable position: