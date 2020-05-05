Michelle Obama blames black voters: "You chose Trump,quot;!

Michelle Obama crushes black voters in her new Netflix special. MTO News learned that Michelle blames black voters for getting Donald Trump elected to office.
91% of all black people who voted in 2016 voted against Trump. That is more than any other demographic group, and the highest percentage of "No,quot; votes that any American president has received in history.
But Michelle wanted MORE black people to vote against Trump. And she claims it's blacks to blame, not 57% of white women who actually voted for Trump over Hillary.
Here's a clip from a recent Yahoo News article explaining Michelle's inexplicable position:
While Trump is casually referenced from the opening minutes and the country's mood marks the entire conversation for the film, it's not until about two-thirds of the film that he addresses his negative feelings about his 2016 victory directly. Twice, she talks about how painful it is for her that black voters have not voted for Hillary Clinton, calling the decision not to vote more painful than those who voted for Trump.
“It takes a little bit of energy to go up, and we were tired of it. Because when you are the first black something … "he said, referring to anecdotes about her Becoming book. "So the day I left the White House and wrote about how painful it was to sit on that [opening] stage. Many of our people did not vote. It was almost like a slap in the face. "
"I understand the people who voted for Trump," he continued. "The people who didn't vote at all, the youth, the women, is when you think, man, people think this is a game." It was not only in this election. Every half of period. Every time Barack didn't get the Congress he needed, it was because our people didn't show up. After all that work, they simply couldn't be bothered to vote. That's my trauma. "