Michael Spanos II and Adonis Tountas release Everlast Pictures – Up News Info

Michael Spanos II and Adonis Tountas have launched Everlast Pictures, which will focus on funding and producing premium content that offers a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that inspire, empower and entertain audiences in the movies. Based in Los Angeles, both co-founders will oversee development, while Tountas will be in charge of production.

Michael Spanos II and Adonis Tountas

Courtesy of Everlast Pictures.



From family comedies to psychological thrillers, Everlast Pictures plans to have a wide range of movies. Tountas has been developing the Everlast list for the past year. He is producing the next indie directed by Sam Hayes. Pools.

Spanos is a veteran of the National Football League. His family owns the Los Angeles Chargers and spent three years in New York in the NFL League office before joining the Chargers' main office in 2016.

John Hilary Shepherd, who served as co-executive producer on the Oscar winner. 1917, will be on the Everlast advisory board. He was also on the board of New Republic Pictures and Cross Creek Pictures, where he directed development for producer Brian Oliver. Bobby Hoppey will also be on the Everlast board. He worked at Valparaiso Pictures and at Echo Lake Entertainment, where he directed the development. His recent credits include Straight and next Pork.