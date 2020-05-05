Michael Jordan's disapproving mother quit smoking cigarettes in interviews with & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Close, but … a cigarette.

Michael Jordan is no stranger to tobacco. After all, there is nothing like lighting a Cuban cigar after winning a championship. But Jordan's cigar habits are deeper than just one at a time, as the images and video of Jordan's smoking cigarettes are rampant on ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot;.

During an episode of "The Last Dance,quot; this weekend, viewers noticed something funny: In just one interview Jordan did with the production team, he had a cigar resting next to him.

This was just before discovering that Michael Jordan went looking for Dennis Rodman from Vegas who was in bed with Carmen Electra. pic.twitter.com/PzwJtAIBgN – Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) April 27, 2020

In ESPN's Jaters and Jacoby "The Last Dance,quot;, docuseries director Jason Hehir revealed why Jordan only had one cigarette during the interview process.

"He couldn't have a cigarette on set because his mother got mad at him," said Hehir. "And he said," I can't take the cigarette today because my mom was mad at me because she saw me smoking a cigarette. "

It must be a little shocking to Jordan's system, considering that the cigar aficionado has six one day according to a Sports Illustrated Report 2017.

Deloris, Jordan's mother, has been shown to be critical to Jordan's growth as a person and a player, as most mothers are. He urged Jordan to take Jordan's initial meeting with Nike in the 1980s, leading to a multi-million dollar brand empire a few years later.

Let mothers protect their children's lung health.