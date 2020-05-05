Michael Jordan once made Brooks Koepka pay for trash talking on the golf course

Michael Jordan has a well-documented competitive nature, one that doesn't manifest itself on the basketball court alone.

Almost equal to Jordan's indomitable will to win is his love of golf, a passion he has enjoyed since the beginning of his NBA tenure. Often these two aspects of his personality are intertwined. Such was the case when he once played a round of golf with professional golfer Brooks Koepka in South Florida.

Koepka, speaking to Scott Van Pelt on "SportsCenter,quot; on Monday, recalled the moment he made the unfortunate decision to speak ill of Jordan. Maybe he thought he would be safe from any throwback from MJ considering they were playing its sport.

As Koepka recalls, that was not the case:

“I was 1 up going to 17 tee. We were speechless all day and walked a 40-yard walk to tee 17 and he hasn't said much in the last two holes, "said Koepka (via Yahoo Sports)." I said something like, "I've got you right where you I want ".

“He just lifts the ball, does his practice swing and looks at me. "It's the fourth quarter, baby, I don't lose," said Koepka.

Jordan, Koepka said, then proceeded to win the remaining two holes, winning the match and teaching Koepka (who, as you may recall, is the world's No. 3 golfer and four-time major league winner) – even if you're between The world's best at something, you should never speak to Michael Jordan in a competition.

"This is probably the last time I hit him," said Koepka. "I haven't played it since then, but I hope we can play again soon."