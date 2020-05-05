Melissa Rauch grateful to the Coronavirus heroes who helped her welcome the baby

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; The Big Bang Theory & # 39; She has given birth to her second child without her husband, Winston Beigel, at her side due to hospital restrictions in the midst of the pandemic.

Ex "Big Bang Theory"star Melissa rauch She is a new mom.

The actress shared the baby news and thanked the "heroes," who helped her receive her second child during the coronavirus outbreak.

Rauch went into labor without her husband, Winston Beigel, by her side due to hospital restrictions, and went to Instagram on Monday, May 4 to share her experience.

"I am incredibly grateful and happy to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, whom we have just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts," she wrote. "His arrival was made possible, in large part, by the front-line heroes: the nurses and doctors who show up every day to make sure that life continues to progress, regardless of the circumstances."

She added: "Words cannot describe how grateful I am that this baby is joining our family, but to say this is a surreal time to bring life to the world is an understatement."

Rauch, who welcomed her daughter Sadie in December 2017 after suffering a miscarriage, also referred to her past struggles.

"As I shared earlier, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood, so for those who are infertile or suffering loss, know that they are in my heart and that I send you a lot of love." additional.

Rauch also detailed her experience in an essay for Glamor, in which she described giving birth without her husband by her side.

"All I wanted was for someone to take my hand and be by my side," he wrote. "Anxiety about giving birth without an advocate and support system, along with concerns about exposure from entering the hospital during a pandemic, were a lot to process."