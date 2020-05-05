Mayor Duggan encourages Detroiters to take advantage of tax assistance – Up News Info Detroit

In a press conference that aired online Monday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan encouraged Detroit residents who qualify for property tax assistance to take advantage of the Pay As You Stay or PAYS program.

The PAYS program is a three-part plan that aims to keep residents in their homes. For those who qualify, all interest, penalties and fees are removed. To reduce the burden on homeowners, the balance due would be limited to back taxes only, or 10% of the taxable value of the home, whichever is less. The remaining balance is repaid over three years at 0% interest.

Duggan said unfair interest charges, fees and assessments have made some residents' tax burdens unpayable. He added that in many cases, payments can be cut from half to two thirds.

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree said that with COVID-19 causing complications in maintaining city and county services, his staff has allowed him to enroll by mail, email or online.

The City of Detroit has already mailed the first 4,000 letters to residents who are delinquent or on qualifying payment plans. Residents have to respond to letters if they are interested in participating.

Duggan said: "If you own a home in the city of Detroit and you are a person earning less than $ 22,000 a year, or a family of 4 earning less than $ 32,000 a year, you are likely entitled to a break from your taxes. to property under our poverty exemption ordinance. "

Present at the press conference was Derrick Kennedy, a Detroit resident. You bought your Detroit home in the 1980s and were at risk of foreclosure on property taxes. Due to a lack of property tax payments, penalties, fees, and interest charges, her tax bill increased to more than $ 11,000. An abrupt bill that I had little or no hope of paying. The PAYS program waived those fees and interest charges at $ 600 more manageable. Kennedy was relieved and said, "I think I can handle that."

In terms of success rate, Sabree said: "So far, we had 311 people who had a zero balance automatically, and another 299 actually signed up, and 45% of that group paid it in a lump sum." He added: "So it's working well, we just have to get the word out even more for people to respond."

The PAYS program, House Bill 5124 was sponsored by Rep. Wendell Byrd, a Democrat from Detroit, and enacted in March 2020 by Governor Whitmer. Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said in a press release: "This legislation will help residents abandon payment plans and avoid foreclosure.".

However, the income requirements in that press release were lower than what Duggan cited.

Detroit residents who think they may qualify for PAYS can email the Wayne County Treasurer's Office at [email protected] or visit: https://www.waynecounty.com/elected/treasurer. Residents can also mail a request to the Wayne County Treasurer's office.

