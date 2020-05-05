Massachusetts simplifies rules to allow nonessential stores to make remote sales

With nearly two weeks to go before May 18, Massachusetts has already begun easing some trade restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration updated its guidance on Monday to allow certain nonessential retail businesses, from flower shops to car dealers, to bring employees back for remote sales only.

While the governor's closing order in March allowed such companies to continue to make sales over the phone and online (and many did, sometimes against the rules), the clarified guide says nonessential companies can bring back to a small number of employees for delivery orders as long as their stores remain closed to the public.

The change follows lobbying by the Massachusetts Retail Association, which asked Baker to ease the restrictions before Mother's Day this Sunday. The administration has already convened an advisory board to reopen the state's economy, but the scheduled May 18 date for its plan would not have been a respite for florists on their busiest vacation.

"If you want to pick flowers for Mom, what are you supposed to do?" RAM President Jon Hurt told the State Chamber News Service last week. "Stop and buy? How does it even make sense from a health point of view?

The Baker administration has also received thousands of requests from individual companies requesting to be added to the essential services list, which was largely based on federal guidance and adjusted to reflect the Massachusetts economy. According to a spreadsheet shared last month by the Office of Housing and Economic Development, more than three dozen of the requests come from flower shops.

As the Boston Business Journal reported Tuesday, the Baker administration issued 60 cease and desist orders to retailers who said they were breaking the rules.

While the list of essential services has not changed since March 31, the administration has regularly updated its FAQ page, which has generally prohibited nonessential business owners from allowing employees to enter their physical workspaces to make additional clarifications.

In addition to florists, the new guide opens the door for bookstores, jewelry stores, sporting goods stores, video game stores, and other retailers closed to bring back three to seven employees, depending on the size of their facilities, provided they adhere to certain rules of social distancing and sanitation.

The order does not allow non-essential retailers to do sidewalk pickups, as other states like New Hampshire have allowed. Orders must be shipped or delivered by employees without contacting their customers.

%MINIFYHTML5e4ebe3629d5aa001df55036c044d6a914%

"Items should be left in mailboxes, mail rooms, garages, lobbies, at the door, or at similar non-contact drop-off points," the guide says.

Employees should also stagger lunch breaks, self-administer temperature controls, and immediately quarantine for 14 days if they show any symptoms of COVID-19, including a temperature above 100.0 degrees.

The updated guide also allows car dealerships to make sales exclusively over the phone or online, if they follow the same remote compliance rules. However, driving tests are still prohibited, and sales paperwork must be done electronically to the "fullest extent possible."

However, the guidelines allow documents to be completed in person, if social distancing protocols are followed. They also allow vehicles to be picked up or exchanged by appointment at a customer's dealership or residence.

The original guide required car dealerships to close their showrooms, but allowed them to keep their service departments and garages open. Auto repair was considered an essential service under Baker's order.

Management has worked to moderate expectations ahead of the presentation of its broader plan on May 18 to ease restrictions on nonessential business. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, who co-chairs the advisory board, said Monday that the reopening will come in phases, stressing that it is more important to ensure that business can resume safely and without prompting a second wave of coronavirus cases.

"It does not mean that the economy in our entire community will simply reopen," Polito said. "It just isn't possible."