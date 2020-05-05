Mass. Sees high highway death rate even with empty roads during COVID-19

In fact, Massachusetts roads have been emptied when residents took refuge in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are safer.

The state Department of Transportation reported Monday that the state-wide highway death rate doubled in April, even as traffic dropped 50 percent on major highways.

Last month, 28 people died in car accidents, a grim statistic compared to April 2019, when 27 people died in typical traffic conditions, state data shows.

The deaths last month included 18 drivers, four passengers, two motorcyclists, three pedestrians, and one cyclist, who died on April 22 in Boston, near Massachusetts and Harrison Avenues.

Three deaths occurred within 24 hours between April 18-19: one in Richmond on Route 41 southbound, one in Hopkinton on Interstate 495 southbound, and a third in Seekonk on Interstate 195 in southbound, authorities said. Most recently, on Saturday, May 2, a 35-year-old Dorchester man behind the wheel of a pickup truck was killed in Andover on Interstate 93 near Exit 42 and a 26-year-old Clinton woman was killed after her motorcycle crashed. in Florida Massachusetts

Authorities say speeding has become a problem for some drivers due to empty roads caused by the coronavirus era from home. They are also urging the public to wear seat belts, drive sober, and pay attention to the new state hands-free driving law.

"During the pandemic, everyone in the community has sacrificed and used disciplined actions to keep themselves, their loved ones, and our community safe," road manager Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. "We ask that all residents use this same dedication to safety and reduce their driving speeds."

Gulliver, speaking at a virtual news conference on Monday, said the state does not yet have figures on whether accidents generally increased or decreased last month, according to The Boston Globe. Preliminary data gathered so far shows that approximately two-thirds of the recorded incidents occurred on local roads, not administered by the state.

Gulliver expects the low traffic volume to be part of the new normal for "quite a long time," the newspaper reports.

"At this point, what we expect to see from traffic volumes is unknown," he said.

Meanwhile, officials will launch a new campaign telling motorists to slow down and drive safely, via messages on electronic dashboards, according to the Balloon.

And the Massachusetts State Police began an initiative on April 25 to reduce speeds after seeing an increase, including some cases in which drivers were traveling at speeds above 100 mph, spokesman David Procopio told reporters in a email.

"We have deployed numerous additional patrols during selective enforcement periods across the state," he said. "The additional patrols to date have written 271 speeding citations and issued 111 warnings to motorists driving at excessive speeds."

Additional patrols have also issued 13 citations for violations of the hands-free driving law, 12 citations for violations of the "Move Over,quot; law, 11 citations for violations of the seat belt, and 73 citations and warnings for other "traffic violations,quot;. miscellaneous "from the Initiative, according to Procopio.

However, those numbers reflect only citations issued by the additional patrols and do not take into account the enforcement of patrol traffic from regular barracks, he said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, speaking at a press conference on Friday, said the city has seen fewer accidents during the state's stay-at-home notice, but that the collisions have been more severe due to high impacts. speed.

"Even an increase of four to five miles per hour can make a huge difference in terms of injury and even possible death," said Walsh. “With more and more people walking, running and cycling on our streets, we must be especially vigilant in this case. So drive at safe speeds, drive at the set speed limit. "

Stacey Beuttell, executive director of WalkBoston, said in a statement Monday that residents should expect to see more people walking, biking, and running on the street, as many are working to keep distance from other passers-by on the sidewalks. Motorists must be ready to yield to pedestrians and must drive slowly, Beuttell said.

"Empty streets are not a license to drive faster," said Beuttell. "Consider each street as a shared street and stay safe."

Massachusetts is not the only state that sees the most reckless drivers in the coronavirus era.

The Governors Highway Safety Association, a non-profit organization representing state road safety offices across the country, said in a press release last month that officials "are seeing a severe increase in speed … and some noticed a significant increase in vehicles at 100 mph or more. "

In particular, officials in Rhode Island saw an increase in pedestrian deaths last month, according to the association.

"While COVID-19 is clearly our national priority, our road safety laws cannot be ignored," GHSA chief executive Jonathan Adkins said in a statement. “Law enforcement officials have the same mission as healthcare providers: to save lives. If you must drive, fasten your seatbelt, follow posted posted speed limit, and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Emergency rooms in many areas of the country are full, and the last thing they need is extra tension from victims of traffic accidents. ”

