Marty Walsh "Can't Understand,quot; Why States Are Reopening Amid COVID-19

Mayor Marty Walsh is puzzled why officials across the country are beginning to ease restrictions and reopen economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially when new models paint a grim national forecast for the coming weeks.

Walsh speaking on CNN After a crowd of protesters demonstrated in front of the State House on Monday demanding Governor Charlie Baker reopen the economy, he said he remains concerned about the possibility of a second increase in COVID-19 cases if leaders soften regulations. designed to protect public health too soon.

"I think, unfortunately, now that states are starting to open up, people will have to respond to their constituents when they start to see death tolls increase," Walsh told host Wolf Blitzer. "And these people who want to open society quickly, faster and without restrictions, really have to take a good look at what is happening in this country, where we are going to lose hundreds of thousands of lives here and people are impacted by the coronavirus. I honestly can't figure it out. Watching your show at night and some of the segments I watch, I scratch my head. I don't know what I'm missing. "

Monday, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration projects the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus will increase steadily in the coming weeks, with a forecast of daily deaths to reach 3,000 on June 1, a 70 percent increase from the current rate of around 1,750.

According to the newspaper, the new cases could reach a rate of 200,000 per day in late May according to that model. There are currently around 25,000 cases per day across the country.

Walsh said the number of cases and deaths caused by COVID-19 has remained fairly constant in Boston lately, with between 100 and 200 cases and between 10 and 20 deaths recorded daily.

But if the new model comes true, the increase could overwhelm hospitals, especially if officials also move to lift regulations in the meantime, according to the mayor.

"We are going to lose a lot of ground," said Walsh. "We are going to miss a lot of opportunities here, and I think now is the time to double down.

"I know there are protests across the country," he added. “There was one here in Boston today at the State House. I appreciate people who want to open up the economy. I want to open the economy. But I also want to save people's lives, and I think that's my job right now, and that's what every governor and every mayor in the United States of America should be right now: save lives and reduce the spread of the virus. "

Look at interview:

"These people who want to open society, quickly, faster and without restrictions, really have to take a good look at what is happening in this country, where we are going to lose hundreds of thousands of lives here," Boston Mayor @marty_walsh He says. pic.twitter.com/6FkfHvwFtK – The situation room (@CNNSitRoom) May 4, 2020

