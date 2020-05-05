Marshawn Lynch teases a return of the Seahawks in 2020: & # 39; Expect the unexpected & # 39;

Beast Mode: Recreaging.

Marshawn Lynch made an appearance on "SportsCenter,quot; with Scott Van Pelt on Monday night, and to the surprise of many, he revealed his plans to potentially play in the upcoming NFL season once again with the Seahawks.

Lynch said he "expects the unexpected," but is currently in talks with Seattle to return once again.

"My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so as I said, we'll see what happens," said Lynch. "If it works and I go back there, it is what it is. And if not, y- I look good. So I'm not really stumbling too much."

Lynch returned to Seattle in 2019 after two disastrous seasons with the Oakland Raiders from his hometown in 2017 and 2018. He played in just six games in 2018 due to injury, before walking away from the game for a year.

However, Lynch's return from the Seahawks was under "emergency keeper,quot; circumstances, as the Seahawks lost all of their backs to injury before the start of their playoff career.

Lynch appeared in a regular season game in Week 17, carrying the ball 12 times for 33 yards. He also appeared in both games of the Seattle playoffs, again carrying the ball for 33 yards, but paydirting three times.

If Lynch has anything left in the tank, we could see it in 2020: Seattle's RB depth chart currently leads with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, so there is a good chance if Lynch returns he will get his share of taps.

And thank God for that. The world needs more Marshawn Lynch right now.