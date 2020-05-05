Mariah Carey and Bon Jovi to head Rise Up New York! Covid-19 Relief Benefit

WENN

The telethon, which will air on CNBC on May 11 along with anti-poverty organization Robin Hood and iHeartMedia officials, will be presented by Tina Fey.

Mariah Carey and Bon Jovi Lead the stars by acting as part of the hour-long Rise Up New York! Telethon in aid of Covid-19 relief.

A mix of public figures will join Fey, including New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, and State Governor Andrew Cuomo. Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert de Niro, Bette Midler, Barbara Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Spike lee, Eli Manning and more will also make appearances.

Mariah, Bon Jovi, Billy Joeland Bite all will be realized.

The show is scheduled for May 11 at 7 p.m. ET, and will air nationally on CNBC and locally for New Yorkers on all local broadcast stations, as well as on the New York Spectrum 1 and News 12.

The event will also air on all local iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations, as well as SiriusXM nationwide.