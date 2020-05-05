Manhunt for masked suspects in Fremont armed home invasion robbery – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Fremont police were investigating an armed robbery house invasion in broad daylight, involving suspects in masks, on Tuesday.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of Laurel Canyon Court.

A couple of armed and masked men entered the house through a side door in the garage and ordered the owner to lie down on the floor while looting his room, according to police. The suspects took jewelry and cash and fled in a car driven by a third suspect, waiting outside.

According to police, the suspects were described as African-American men, in their 20s, dressed in tracksuits and masks.

The owner was not damaged. Police were asking anyone with information to contact Fremont Police Department Investigations at 510-790-6900.