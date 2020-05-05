Man dies after shooting at Aurora Circle K; police investigating as homicide

Police are investigating Monday night the shooting death of a man at an Aurora gas station and convenience store.

The police were called at 9:20 p.m. about a shooting at Circle K at 291 S. Sable Blvd., according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead in a hospital, according to the press release.

The victim's name will not be released until the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office notifies the family.

Aurora police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (303) 739-6068. You can remain anonymous by contacting the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.