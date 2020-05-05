Man arrested for car theft, sexual assault of 75-year-old woman in Tustin, leaving her for dead – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Santa Ana man was arrested Saturday on charges that he had robbed and sexually assaulted a 75-year-old woman in Tustin, and then left her dead in some bushes until she was found 14 hours later. She is in critical condition.

Fernando Valdovinos, 24, was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, attempted rape, car theft, and elder abuse.

According to the Tustin Police, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 600 block of West 6th Street, where they discovered the elderly woman lying in some bushes near a parking lot, partially nude, with extensive facial injuries. They also discovered that she had been sexually assaulted.

She was transferred by ambulance to a hospital, where she was in critical condition as of Monday.

%MINIFYHTML775411c052c1db988027a0a497a7652e14%

Officers found out about that around 8:30 p.m. On Thursday, the victim was assaulted and robbed by Valdovinos in that same parking lot, police said. However, it was not discovered until 14 hours later, on Friday morning, when officers were dispatched to its location.

Police also report that Valdovinos was accompanied by a 16-year-old girl during the theft of a car, but not because of the violent assault.

Around 2:40 p.m. On Saturday, an officer saw three people driving the victim's stolen car and stopped him. Inside the car were Valdovinos, the suspected teenager and a third man who is not believed to have been involved in the violent attack. He was later released.

The young woman was charged with car theft and conspiracy, police said.

Valdovinos was already on probation for car theft when he was arrested, while the teenager was on probation for theft.

Police did not reveal a motive in the attack or confirm whether Valdovinos was known to the victim before him.

Valdovinos is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on a parole violation charge.

Anyone with information about the case should call detectives at 714-573-3249.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)