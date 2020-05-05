Maluma shows off his incredibly cool Colombian mansion

Two words: Malumababy
The 26-year-old star (whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias) is giving fans a peek inside his huge mansion in Medellín, Colombia.
That's right, the Latin legend showed his humble abode in a video for Architectural Summary. While Maluma is known for being private about his personal life, he explained that he wanted his fans to "enjoy,quot; the place he calls home.
"We are here at my house in Medellín, Colombia. This is my sanctuary and I hope you enjoy it," he shares, with a big smile on his face. "I really enjoy it in this quarantine, I've been here for a long time, so come here and have a little peace with me."
The singer of "Felices los 4,quot; revealed that he has been living in his mansion for 3 years, and he did it in a way to appreciate the beautiful nature of Colombia. Not only does it have floor-to-ceiling windows, but it also has a large balcony to see your breathtaking view.
"I make coffee, go out and see how beautiful this is," he says as he shows off the amazing trees and greenery he sees outside his home. "Look at that! Green everywhere."
Along with the nature aspect, your place also features an elevator (!!!), a chef's kitchen, a gym, an outdoor pool, and a home theater.
Plus, it has tons of amazing art, plants throughout your home, and a great collection of coffee mugs.
For him, it's about having a simple routine and enjoying the little things he does at home.
"My routine is very easy. I am not complicated …", he shares. "I take my elevator, I go down, I greet everyone in the living room (which is now empty), I go into the kitchen, I talk to the chef because I'm always hungry but I like to make my own coffee."
She loves coffee so much that she takes a moment to show off her fun mug collection. Some are even personalized with photos of their parents, sister, and dogs.
"There is something special that I want to show you, I have many cups of coffee," he explains. "I have these elegant ones, but I have these that are my favorites: I have (a cup) with my sister and the first dog I had, then I have this one that has my first letter (of my name), I have this one with a photo of me mom and then I have this one, a picture with my dad. "
To see Maluma take a tour of his panting-worthy home, check out the video above! Also, her two dogs, Bonnie and Clyde, make a special appearance.
