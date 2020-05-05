Maluma shows off his incredibly cool Colombian mansion

Two words: Malumababy

The 26-year-old star (whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias) is giving fans a peek inside his huge mansion in Medellín, Colombia.

That's right, the Latin legend showed his humble abode in a video for Architectural Summary. While Maluma is known for being private about his personal life, he explained that he wanted his fans to "enjoy,quot; the place he calls home.

"We are here at my house in Medellín, Colombia. This is my sanctuary and I hope you enjoy it," he shares, with a big smile on his face. "I really enjoy it in this quarantine, I've been here for a long time, so come here and have a little peace with me."

The singer of "Felices los 4,quot; revealed that he has been living in his mansion for 3 years, and he did it in a way to appreciate the beautiful nature of Colombia. Not only does it have floor-to-ceiling windows, but it also has a large balcony to see your breathtaking view.

"I make coffee, go out and see how beautiful this is," he says as he shows off the amazing trees and greenery he sees outside his home. "Look at that! Green everywhere."