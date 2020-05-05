Maluma offers an intimate look at his mansion in Colombia while he is in quarantine

Instagram

Opening his door to Architectural Digest for a digital tour of his sanctuary, the singer of & # 39; Felices los 4 & # 39; Share the things you enjoy doing at home and reveal your personalized collection of mugs.

Maluma you are opening doors to your private life. Although he used to maintain strict control over personal matters for him, the "Felices los 4" singer tried to approach his fans during the coronavirus lockdown by giving them an intimate digital tour of his hillside mansion in Medellín, Colombia.

In a video posted by Architectural Digest on Tuesday, May 5, the 26-year-old Latino singer presented his South American abode as his sanctuary. He continued to invite viewers to join him on the tour. "I'm really enjoying it in this quarantine, I've been here for a long time, so come here and have a little peace with me," he said with a big smile.

Maluma has owned the house for three years, decorating it in a palette of browns and whites and filling it with art. The living space of your home features high ceilings and glass walls with a sunken round seating area that features a sculptural fire pit in the center. Its kitchen oozes Scandinavian feel, while the lower level of the house offers a gym, movie theater, blackjack table, and ping pong table.

Speaking of spending time at home due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Grammy nominee said, "It feels great to be home, because I'm always on tour. I've been here for almost three weeks." He added: "It feels amazing to enjoy my home. I needed this time in my life to enjoy and see all the things that I have been building for a long time."

As for his quarantine routine, the singer who will star opposite Jennifer Lopez in "Marry me"spilled", my routine, is very easy. I'm not complicated. "He continued detailing:" I take my elevator, I go down, greet everyone in the living room (which is now empty), go into the kitchen and talk to the chef because I'm always hungry but I like to make my own coffee "

At some point during the tour, the "11 PM" singer showed off his collection of custom mugs. "I have many cups of coffee," he shared. "I have these elegant ones, but I have these that are my favorites: I have (a cup) with my sister and the first dog I had, then I have this one that has my first letter (of my name), I have this one with a photo of me mom and then I have this one, a picture with my dad. "

Near the end of the tour, Maluma introduced his two dogs, Bonnie and Clyde, who jumped enthusiastically towards him. A short time later, the tour concluded by telling fans in Spanish and English: "I hope they stay home … it's great to stay home."