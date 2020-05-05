Malia and Sasha Obama praise mom Michelle Obama in rare interview

There is nothing that compares to a mother-daughter bond!

Case in point: Michelle Obama and her two daughters have a special connection like no other.

Before the Netflix documentary release of the First Lady, which is titled Becoming, like his best-selling memoriesMalia Obama (21) and Sasha Obama (18) They are showing their mom all the love and support.

In the documentary, the two sisters praise Michelle not only for her incredible work and dedication to helping others, but also for being able to attract attention.

"I am excited that she is proud of what she has done, because I think that is the most important thing that a human should do, be proud of herself," explains Sasha during her Becoming appearance.

Malia adds that her mother "no longer faces the same scrutiny,quot; as she did when she was in the White House with her father, Barack Obama.