Malia and Sasha Obama praise mom Michelle Obama in rare interview

There is nothing that compares to a mother-daughter bond!
Case in point: Michelle Obama and her two daughters have a special connection like no other.
Before the Netflix documentary release of the First Lady, which is titled Becoming, like his best-selling memoriesMalia Obama (21) and Sasha Obama (18) They are showing their mom all the love and support.
In the documentary, the two sisters praise Michelle not only for her incredible work and dedication to helping others, but also for being able to attract attention.
"I am excited that she is proud of what she has done, because I think that is the most important thing that a human should do, be proud of herself," explains Sasha during her Becoming appearance.
Malia adds that her mother "no longer faces the same scrutiny,quot; as she did when she was in the White House with her father, Barack Obama.
"Being able to let all of that come out of your mind creates a lot more space," says the 21-year-old.
In one part of the documentary, Malia congratulates Michelle on her accomplishments and reminds her mother of her impact.
"This has shown, somehow, damn, those eight years were not at all, you know? You see that big crowd out there? And that last speech you gave …", the 21-year-old … old express. "People are here because people really believe in love and hope in other people."
This will mark one of the first times the family has shown their personal lives in such a sincere way, especially since they left the White House in 2016.
The Netflix documentary, Becoming, arrives at the streaming service on Wednesday, May 6.
