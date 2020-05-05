Malaika Arora shares a post remembering her family in the middle of the running of the bulls

Malaika Arora is quarantined at home like us. And as we know, spending so much time at home can easily make people give in to all the temptations of overeating and gobbling up fatty foods. However, the actress maintains her discipline and has also shared posts from her yoga sessions and work-at-home routines. Earlier today, the actress shared something that excited us a lot.



Malaika Arora published a photo of her family, where she is seen with her sister Amrita and her parents. In the monochromatic click, the Aroras hug each other in a warm hug as they form a happy family. She has captioned the image, "50 days counting … I miss you guys …" Now that's surely the state of people who don't live with their parents and, regardless of age, long to be with their parents.

%MINIFYHTMLb52f1f0be4698c0c5b14611474e45f9e12%

Malaika also misses her fabulous girl squad and their dating sessions. And well, one cannot help but notice all the attention that her soft posts attract with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor claim their love in public and we love this couple for their sweet romance on social media.



