Maine restaurant owner again rejects closure of coronavirus

BETHEL, Maine (AP) – A Maine restaurant owner reopened his business Tuesday, neglecting Gov. Janet Mills' executive orders for the second time after gaining some notoriety for his previous rebellion.

Rick Savage allowed customers to dine at his Sunday River Brewing Co. in defiance of the governor's orders, which allow restaurants to open only for take-out orders until June 1. Savage continued to criticize Mills for failing to act fast enough to reopen the state's economy after she took emergency action to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"They don't understand. They think they can take their time and figure things out. Businesses are not going to last," he said.

The debate over the pace of reopening Maine's economy has pitted rural cities that have not been largely affected by the virus against urban areas that are battling the pandemic. The Democratic Mills administration has indicated its willingness to adopt different rules for different regions.

The governor's office did not respond Tuesday to request comment.

State Senator Lisa Keim, Dixfield Republican, said there is talk of easing some restrictions on companies, perhaps as early as Wednesday. "A little movement is coming," he told the Sun Journal.

Savage became the voice of angry businessmen last week when he denounced the governor on the Fox News Channel and then shared what he said was his private cell phone number.

It lost its state licenses when it first opened on Friday. He said he decided to reopen Tuesday after determining that his federal beer permit would not be jeopardized by his actions.

The state, he said, offered to reinstate their licenses if they opted for takeout orders instead of dinner. He rejected the offer and said he will pay the fines.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said his deputies will not get involved as long as things remain peaceful. He reiterated that the deputies focus on providing emergency services, not on administrative enforcement.

