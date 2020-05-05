Macro Development of Per Up News Info’s Numa Perrier ‘Toxic’ TV Series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Macro Television Studios partners with Up News Info filmmaker Numa Perrier to develop the erotic thriller series Toxic.

Charles King's media company signed the deal with the series' actress, writer, and director, who will follow a seemingly everyday couple who thrives on pillow talk and erotic emotions. Subtle red flags become alarmingly dangerous as their relationship and future together spiral out of control.

"We are very excited to be working with Numa, a unique talent whose fresh voice and perspective offers a unique insight into a genre that has been dominated primarily by men," said Marta Fernández, president of Macro Television Studios.

Perrier, who created the series, will serve as an executive producer and will write and direct the pilot through his House of Numa production poster. Fernández and Yira Vilaro, Director of Development, will supervise the Macro Television studios.

Perrier's Cam Girl Drama Up News Info premiered at SXSW in 2019 and won Best Picture and Best Director at the American Black Film Festival. She directed an episode of the series OWN Queen Sugar and starred in and wrote the web series, The couple, who struck a deal on HBO. She was also a co-founder of the pioneering streaming platform Black & Sexy TV, which was the creator, director, and producer on many series, including Roomieloverfriends produced by Issa Rae and Hi cupid which was co-created by Lena Waithe. She has also recurred as a guest star on Showtime. SMILF.

Perrier is represented by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.