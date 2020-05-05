Louis Leterrier Netflix Direct Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in Bright 2 – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is ​​negotiating with Louis Leterrier to direct Bright 2, the sequel to the 2017 movie that started the launching aspirations of the feature film franchise.

David Ayer directed the first film and joined the sequel, but has focused on rewriting to direct Dirty dozen for Warner Bros, and has other projects on Netflix.

The film will re-unite Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in the story of mismatched crime-fighting companions, one of whom is an orc. The script is from Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos with a rewriting by T.S. Nowlin The photo is produced by Yesterday, Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.

Netflix set its sights on a sequel in early 2018 after the original was released and viewed for an estimated record 60 million, with the most views for a Netflix movie in its first week. Those numbers have been overshadowed by a series of big-budget follow-up movies, all topped by ExtractionThe latest action movie Up News Info revealed is getting a sequel after Netflix projected the movie will be seen by 90 million households in its first four weeks of release.

Sources said the Bright sequel captures the tribulations of the bizarre association, but places it on an international stage. Purchased by Netflix after a fierce auction of spec packages, the film received regular reviews, but it was important because it got the streamer in business with Smith, and now big movie stars routinely headline Netflix movies and TV series. .

At Leterrier, Netflix is ​​bringing in a director who directed Now You See Me, Clash of the Titans, The Transporter Movies, Unleashed and The grimm brothersand for Netflix he directed episodes of the series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

They will prepare the movie to start production as soon as possible to start making movies again.

Leterrier is represented by CAA and Management 360.