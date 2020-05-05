Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 4 lovely puppies to adopt now in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to drive this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly and furry locals.

Bullet american bulldog

Bullet She is a charming American bulldog kept in Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Bullet needs a special time to bond with you – she will need a home free of other dogs. She is sweet with young children. She has had all of her vaccinations. She is already trained at home.

Here's what Bullet's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of her:

Bullet came to us after being severely attacked by other dogs, while living on a chain. The incident (s) left many scars on his face, but that doesn't stop him from living his life to the fullest, every day! Bullet is a calmer American bulldog, about five years old.

Read more about Bullet at Petfinder.

Treasure, terrier mix

treasure is a female terrier mix currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

The treasure gets along well with other dogs. The treasure is sterilized and vaccinated. No need to worry: you are already trained at home. Treasure is a pet with special needs, so learn about your specific care requirements.

Treasure Keepers Notes:

Treasure and her four cubs were handed over to our volunteer due to a bad life situation. They lived outside in the cold in a damp doghouse in their yard. Treasure was leaving the courtyard that was not closed when her foster mother found her wandering the streets.

Read more about Treasure on Petfinder.

Cooper, Shepherd Mix

copper is a beautiful male shepherd mix currently residing at Home Fur-Ever.

Cooper will do better with an owner who has time to bond with her. You will need a home free of other dogs and children. No need to worry: you are already trained at home. He has been vaccinated and castrated. Cooper is a pet with special needs, so please inquire about their specific care requirements.

Here's what Cooper's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him:

Cooper needs a new family that is better suited to his temperament. He does well with current family members, but at first he has fear problems when he meets new people and new dogs. You must be in a home without children or other dogs. We are working with Cooper on these issues so that you can feel more comfortable with new people and situations.

Read more about Cooper at Petfinder.

Charlie, labrador retriever and terrier mix

Charlie It is a male Labrador Retriever and a mix of Terrier cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Charlie loves being around people, including children. He has been vaccinated and castrated. He is already trained at home.

From Charlie's current caretaker:

Charlie is a happy and kind guy who loves being around people. He loves having pets and enjoys care and would be fine as the only pet as getting human attention makes him happier. Charlie is boxed and home trained. Live with other dogs in your foster home, but slow introductions with new dogs are needed. He has also been surrounded by children and is doing well. He is ready to find his new family forever as he will continue to socialize him and continue his training.

Read more about adopting Charlie on Petfinder.

