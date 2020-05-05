Lone Tree corporate buildings remained silent on Monday as coronavirus office closings were postponed

For many Colorado employers, Monday was the first time in nearly six weeks that they were able to reopen their offices and get workers back to their desks, provided they took some strict precautions related to the coronavirus, of course.

Having Gov. Jared Polis' permission to go back to the office and do it is somewhat different, as Jeff Howell, City of Lone Tree director of economic development, can attest.

Located along a busy stretch of Interstate 25 south of the Denver Tech Center, Lone Tree is home to more than 10,000 office jobs, Howell estimates. With nearby counties including Denver and Arapahoe extending home stay orders through Friday, Lone Tree's collection of office buildings and corporate campuses was among the few metropolitan area workplaces subject to regulatory reversal. Monday.

"I would say that the office openings will happen gradually," Howell said after driving through the city to get an idea of ​​how many companies were bringing workers back. "That is my observation so far."

Retailers, which have been allowed to open in Douglas County since Friday with certain restrictions, were much more visible on Monday, Howell said.

Financial services giant Charles Schwab operates a multi-building campus in Lone Tree. About 4,500 employees work on campus when things are working normally, Howell said. But that campus remained relatively quiet on Monday.

Schwab officials declined to say how many people will report to the Lone Tree campus this week, but across the country, approximately 95% of the company's employees work from home.

"As we look to the future, when and how we will return to the office will be in a way that safeguards and supports our employees and clients," company spokesman Pete Greenley said in an email. "Any return will be based on how the pandemic recovery progresses, as well as the guidance of health experts such as the Centers for Disease Control and the government."

In South Denver, Andrew Graham, President and CEO of Clinic Service, prepares to join an online panel hosted by the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce on Friday to provide insight into what it's like to run a large office in the age. of coronavirus.

Graham's company, which provides business infrastructure services for independent medical practices, has remained open as a core business during the pandemic. Occupying a three-story building near Kennedy Golf Course, Clinic Service's 50 employees have been able to expand, so each has a separate room. Still, one of them contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Since then, the employee made a full recovery and returned to work, but some other employees took time out of the building after their colleague became ill, Graham said.

Clinic Service keeps its doors closed to everyone except the company's mail carrier, cleans entrance areas three times a day with a bleach solution, and has containers of hand sanitizer on virtually every desk. Continuous communication with staff has been key to overcoming the challenges, Graham said.

"Just be smart," Graham said of his advice to other employers. "This thing still exists. It will always exist, and when it is not this (virus) it will be another. So wash your hands, turn off your TV, walk around and appreciate. ”