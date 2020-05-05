Lockdown 3.0 epass: how to request an electronic pass in Tamil Nadu

India has entered the third stage of blocking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Under Lockdown 3.0, the central government has also relaxed by dividing districts into three zones: red, orange, and green. Depending on the area you are in, the services and relaxation are different. For example, taxi services are now allowed in the Orange and Green zones, while it is prohibited in the Red zone. Additionally, people can also move out of their homes for non-essentials between 7 am and 7 pm.

However, interstate movements are still prohibited and people must obtain an electronic pass in case they want to return to their hometown.

So if you are in Tamil Nadu and want to get an electronic pass, follow our step by step guide:



one) Click this link



2) Now, fill in the full form with details like name, age, phone number, address, reason, time period for the pass etc.



3) Once this is done, accept the terms and conditions by checking the I accept box and enter Captcha in the corresponding field

