Live coronavirus coverage from France, India and China

The approach has several advantages, he added.

One is that the type of vector, an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, is a harmless virus that is already used in two approved forms of gene therapy and has been tested in many patients and found to be safe. Another advantage is that the technique requires very small amounts of the vector and DNA to produce immunity, so the dose yield would be high. In addition, many pharmaceutical and biotech companies, large and small, already produce adeno-associated viruses and could easily go on to produce the form necessary for the vaccine.