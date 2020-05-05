Live coronavirus coverage from France, India and China

France reports a coronavirus case since December, weeks before its outbreak emerged.
Doctors in France reported that a patient In late December, he tested positive for the coronavirus, a finding that could significantly advance the timeline of the global spread of the virus and raise new questions about how long the disease had been circulating in Wuhan before Chinese authorities recognized it.
The discovery came after French doctors re-analyzed samples taken Dec. 27 from a patient initially diagnosed with pneumonia at a hospital near Paris. That was days before Chinese authorities first reported the unknown disease to the World Health Organization; weeks before the Chinese recognized that human-to-human transmission was even possible; and more than a month before the disease was first officially recognized in France.
The new finding underscores how late authorities in Europe came by acknowledging that the virus had come among them and by designing a speedy response. Doctors warned that the finding has yet to be verified and that the case may not be directly related to the epidemic that has devastated France since then.
Detection of a previous case follows similar cases in the United States where infections that were not identified at first were found to be caused by the coronavirus. The cases support a model that suggested silent outbreaks it lasted for weeks before detection.
The French case also indicates that person-to-person transmission was occurring in Europe much earlier than previously known, because the infected man had not been out of the country since August.
Doctors from Avicenne and Jean Verdier hospitals in northern Paris recently analyzed samples from patients diagnosed with atypical pneumonia in December and January.
The patient is a 42-year-old man born in Algeria who has lived in France for many years. according to Dr. Cohen and others in their study, pre-reviewed for publication in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents. It is still not entirely clear how the man contracted the infection.
France's health ministry said Tuesday that authorities were "in contact with scientists and experts on the subject to obtain confirmation or rebuttal from them on this subject."
"We are in constant contact with our European and Chinese counterparts on the subject, in order to better understand the spread of the virus worldwide," the ministry said.
More than 170 years ago, the Choctaw Nation sent $ 170 from Oklahoma to Irish families who starved to death during the potato famine. A sculpture in County Cork commemorates the generosity of the tribe itself. poor.
Now hundreds of Irish are paying for that old kindness, running a charity campaign for two tribes suffering in the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting Tuesday, the The fundraiser has raised nearly $ 1.8 million to help provide clean water, food and health supplies to people in the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reserve in the southwest, according to organizers.
Many donors cited the Choctaws' generosity, noting that the gift came shortly after the United States government forcibly relocated the tribe and several other groups of American Indians from the southeastern United States, a march known as the Trail of tears that left many dead on the road.
"I already knew what Choctaw did in the famine, so shortly after going through the Trail of Tears," Sean Callahan, 43, an Apple manager in Cork City who made a donation, said Tuesday. “He always caught my attention for his kindness and generosity, and I also see him in the Irish town. It seemed the right time to try to return it in kind. "
On Sunday, the organizers wrote on the Sunday page that "the acts of kindness of the indigenous ancestors came to be reciprocated almost 200 years later through the memory of blood and interconnectedness. Thank you, IRELAND, for showing solidarity and being here to U.S ".
Gary Batton, chief of Choctaw Nation Oklahoma, said in a statement that the tribe was "satisfied, and perhaps not entirely surprised, to learn of the help our special friends, the Irish, are providing to the Navajo and Hopi nations."
The Indian government will begin a massive repatriation mission using jumbo jets and naval warships to rescue thousands of stranded Indian citizens in other countries, especially in the Persian Gulf.
Flights are scheduled to start on Thursday. Only passengers without symptoms of coronavirus will be able to travel, the Indian government said.
So far, the country has escaped high death toll, and remains cautious in allowing foreigners or Indians from abroad to enter. India was one of the first major countries to close all international flights.
Millions of Indians work in the Arab world, particularly in the oil-rich countries of the gulf, also known as the Arabian Gulf, and many have lost their jobs in recent weeks as Arab economies have shrunk under closure.
"We have been receiving distress calls from the Gulf," said Mahesh Kumar, spokesman for the Indian Foreign Ministry.
Upon arrival, returnees would be quarantined for 14 days.
There are also thousands of Indians studying abroad, including many in Europe and the United States, who want to go home.
"With universities and colleges closed, they have few options left," Kumar said.
As countries decide how strict or lax they must be with regard to social distancing, they discover that, as in the United States, they have no guarantee of cooperation from local and regional officials.
Mayors running for re-election in Ukraine defied the national shutdown and invited restaurants and beauty parlors to resume business, despite threats of criminal prosecution for doing so. The Mayor of Cherkasy allowed outdoor seating in restaurants, cheering for local business owners.
President Volodymyr Zelensky called the challenge "an attempt to earn political points at the cost of life and health,quot;.
Sardinian Governor Christian Solinas announced on Saturday that barbershops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and clothing stores could open on May 11, three weeks before the time set by Rome. He said masses, banned nationally, could be held next week.
A Sardinian mayor, Settimo Nizzi of Olbia, said restaurants and bars could start serving customers on May 18.
In Germany, mayors have protested the closure rules, but have so far followed them. Boris Palmer, the mayor of Tübingen, in the southwest of the country, suggested that reviving the economy mattered more than the lives of possible victims of the coronavirus, whom he called old and sick.
"Let me be frank: In Germany, we could be saving people who would be dead in half a year anyway," he said in a television interview last Tuesday.
French mayors have resisted national policies, but in favor of more restrictions, not less. Defying the central government, several cities tried to demand the use of masks in public.
More than 300 mayors from the Paris region have asked the government to delay the timetable for the reopening of schools. Many fear being legally responsible if teachers or students are infected.
The tonnage of China's net exports of respirators and surgical masks decreased 5 percent in March from the same month a year ago, according to an analysis by Chad Bown, a trade specialist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.
The analysis, based on Beijing customs data, also found that China cut exports of medical supplies in January and February and increased imports in those months.
But Mr. Bown's study did not include China's exports of medical supplies in April, for which official data is not yet available. China continued to promote these exports last month, although complaints from foreign governments about defective products led Beijing to institute time-consuming quality controls on April 10 that delayed many shipments.
Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the world's largest cruise companies, said Tuesday that there were "substantial doubts,quot; about its ability to survive the pandemic.
Norwegian acknowledged the dire situation in a securities presentation announcing that it was seeking $ 650 million in new financing. The global shutdown of the cruise industry has strained the finances of the top three cruise companies, Norwegian and its two main rivals, Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean, forcing them to borrow money at high interest rates.
Since the coronavirus began to spread in Asia, Carnival Corporation has been at the center of the pandemic, with outbreaks in at least seven of her ships, including Princess Diamond, where eight people died and more than 700 were infected.
Lawmakers and epidemiologists have blamed Carnival for not containing outbreaks and spreading the virus worldwide. His response to the pandemic is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Australian police and an investigation by Congress in the United States.
Despite that increasing scrutiny, the cruise line He said eight of his ships could start sailing on August 1, about a week after a government order banning cruises in the United States expires.
However, the prime minister has overlooked a crucial fact: there is no solid evidence that Avigan works against Covid-19. While it has shown potential to treat some deadly diseases like Ebola in animal studies, there are limited findings that it works for any disease in humans.
What Avigan, whose generic name is favipiravir, has is a peculiar regulatory history and a possible dangerous side effect: birth defects. Mr. Abe himself noted at a press conference on Monday that the side effect was "the same as thalidomide,quot;, which caused Deformities in thousands of babies in the 1950s and 1960s.
His arguments for the medication, like Mr. Trump's testimonials for hydroxychloroquine antimalarial medicine, add to concerns that national leaders could distort drug approval processes.
As the pandemic lengthens from weeks to months, reminders of the continuing threat have become part of normal life, even in countries that are beginning to open: school cafeterias divided by plastic partitions, sports matches played in arenas empty and "travel bubbles,quot;. ”Among countries with few cases.
Alarming details have also emerged about the broader health implications of the virus. New York City Doctors It raised the alarm Monday after 15 children, many of whom had the coronavirus, were recently hospitalized with symptoms associated with toxic shock or Kawasaki disease, a rare disease in children that involves inflammation of the blood vessels, including the coronary arteries. .
Pediatricians in several European countries, including Italy, Britain, France, and Spain, have reported dozens of cases of children showing such symptoms, but doctors have said it is too early to link them to the coronavirus. However, they have been asked to start collecting case studies.
But even when the cases raised concerns for children, some countries are reinventing what education would be like in the era of the coronavirus. In South Korea, which is preparing for students to return to classrooms after reporting fewer than 15 new cases per day in the past two weeks, that meant installing plastic partitions on school cafeteria tables this week.
In Spain, where return to school had already been delayed until after the summer, the government is now preparing to halve the number of students allowed into the classroom at the beginning of the next school year.
A fundraising conference organized Monday by the European Union brought pledges from countries around the world, including Japan, Canada, Australia and Norway, to fund laboratories that have promising leaders in the development and production of a vaccine.
For more than three hours, one by one, world leaders said a few words through the video link and offered their nations' contribution, small or large, as they could muster. For Romania, it was $ 200,000. For Canada, $ 850 million. The biggest contributors were the European Union and Norway, each pledging a billion euros, or $ 1.1 billion.
The details of how the money raised will be distributed remain to be resolved. The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union that spearheaded the initiative, said the money will be spent in the next two years to support promising initiatives around the world. The ultimate goal is to provide universal and affordable access to medications to combat Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The multilateral effort was in sharp contrast to the The lonely path the United States is on as scientists everywhere scramble to develop a vaccine to stop the virus that has devastated most of the world, leaving 250,000 dead so far.
In Washington on Monday, senior Trump administration officials tried to speak about American contributions to the coronavirus vaccine efforts worldwide, but did not explain the absence of the United States at the conference organized in Europe.
The United States government has spent money on vaccine research and development, including $ 2.6 billion through the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, an arm of the Department of Health and Human Services. Jim Richardson, director of foreign assistance for the State Department, said US companies have so far also provided $ 7 billion for a coronavirus vaccine and treatment.
And the United States was not the only major power in the world that was absent from the conference call. Russia did not participate either.
China, where the virus originated, was represented by its ambassador to the European Union and made no financial commitment.
The country cut red tape and offered resources to pharmaceutical companies in a bid to boost the country's vaccine industry. Four Chinese companies have begun testing their candidate vaccines in humans, more than the United States and Britain combined.
Lines almost a mile long. Police officers hitting shoppers with sticks. The doors closed suddenly.
These were the scenes that unfolded when chaos erupted in liquor stores in India, allowed to open for the first time in six weeks since the government imposed one of the the strictest coronavirus blocks anywhere in the world.
Firoz Alam, a factory worker without a job, had been waiting for five hours on Tuesday to buy a bottle of whiskey at a Delhi store. He said he hadn't had a drink in weeks.
"I haven't been able to sleep well lately," he explained. "So I just wanted to buy some liquor and sleep for a couple of hours."
But his drought period was bound to continue. Police officers summarily closed the liquor store, as they have in many places, because the crowd was too large and out of control.
"That is not good," said Alam. "We are not like the wealthy people who can achieve this through the black market."
Starting Monday, the central government of India allowed liquor stores to reopen outside the virus hotspots, as long as there were no crowds and people maintained social distance. But in some places, the lines snaked for more than a kilometer. Imagine thousands of men, pressed, cheek by cheek, eager to have a drink.
Why are you offline? Keep your distance! Go away! "A clearly frustrated police officer in another shop in Delhi yelled as he lashed out with a long wooden stick.
Officials in the southern state of Kerala he chose to keep the liquor stores completely closed, for fear that the risk would be too high. Indian states have some autonomy to set their own standards as long as they do not undermine national blocking rules. A couple of states in the northeast had allowed the sale of alcohol for a few days in April before the central government cracked down.
With sporting events canceled in much of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan and South Korea, which have been world leaders in controlling the outbreak, are moving forward with the rarest shows: a professional baseball season.
Chewing sunflower seeds is frowned upon: what would one do with the husks? Players are encouraged to hit their elbows rather than clap their hands.
Players and coaches say they feel lucky to be able to host games when many cities around the world remain blocked.
"We know that many people are still watching us, even though there are no fans," said Chiu Chang-Jung, manager of the CTBC Brothers team, which on Saturday faced the Rakuten Monkeys at the Taoyuan stadium, about 48 kilometers west of the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. "Playing these games is very fortunate and blessed."
"It positions the government and the public against the media, at the same time that the media portrays itself as the representative of the people in holding the government to account," said Meera Selva, director of the Journalism Scholarship Program at Reuters at Oxford. College.
The criticism has not waned, but now that Johnson and his allies have They increased the evidence and declared that the worst was over, they went back on the offensive with the media, trying to leave behind any talk of failure. It is a return to a pugnacious populism that has served them well in the past.
But Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, contradicted the claim that the worst was over during a press conference on Monday, when he said Britain was one of the four European nations that had not seen "substantial changes,quot; in the past two weeks.
Ms. Ammon said that as of Saturday, the wave of transmission in Europe had apparently peaked, with the exception of Bulgaria, where the number continued to rise, and Poland, Romania, Sweden and Britain, where there was no a substantial decrease or change
His work employs a method already used in gene therapy for two inherited diseases, including one form of blindness: He uses a harmless virus as a vector or carrier to carry DNA into the patient's cells. In this case, DNA should instruct cells to produce a coronavirus protein that stimulates the immune system to fight future infections.
So far, the team has studied its candidate vaccines only in mice. Monkey safety and potency tests should begin within a month or so at another academic center, the researchers said. But two of the seven promising versions are already being made for human studies.
At this early stage, Dr. Luk H. Vandenberghe, director of the Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, estimates the manufacturing cost per dose of vaccine at $ 2.50 to $ 250.
"We are presenting a different angle than everyone else," said Dr. Vandenberghe, director. Several other vaccine projects involve viral vectors, but none use adeno-associated viruses.
The approach has several advantages, he added.
One is that the type of vector, an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, is a harmless virus that is already used in two approved forms of gene therapy and has been tested in many patients and found to be safe. Another advantage is that the technique requires very small amounts of the vector and DNA to produce immunity, so the dose yield would be high. In addition, many pharmaceutical and biotech companies, large and small, already produce adeno-associated viruses and could easily go on to produce the form necessary for the vaccine.
A potential problem that each vaccine project will look for is disease improvement: the possibility that a vaccine, rather than preventing infection, may worsen the disease.
The two scientists said that the many research groups moving forward with vaccine projects competed not against each other, but against the coronavirus.
"This pandemic is the greatest threat to this generation since World War II," said Stephen D. Smith, executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, which interviews genocide survivors.
One left Nazi Germany on a Kindertransport train to Sweden, without seeing his parents again, who were exterminated in the death camps. One survived two notorious concentration camps, Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, and was discovered by British troops in a pile of bodies, half-killed with typhus. One endured freezing temperatures and almost hunger in a slave labor camp in Siberia.
Last month, all three died of the same tiny microorganism, once again isolated from their family members.
And for survivors who have eluded the virus, memories of that dark time, never far from the mind, find new relevance in the current plague.
For Diana Kurz, 83, who escaped from Vienna with her mother when she was 4 years old, said that the coronavirus reminded her of those years in Vienna, when any random encounter could be fatal.
"I think I learned it as a child," she said, "that feeling of dread all the time. So it is now. You never know if other people on the street are going to give you the virus or if they are going to hand you over to the Gestapo because you were Jewish. ”
For months, Japanese clinics have been reporting data on the coronavirus to authorities using fax machines.
That will change on May 17, when medical facilities across the country will be able to report through online portals, simplifying a process that doctors have complained about has stalled in the last millennium.
In a country where warehouse workers use mechanized exoskeletons to lift heavy packages and a pop singer who tops the charts is a hologram, many in Japan are frustrated and perplexed by the government's insistence on using older technologies for a wide range range of bureaucratic tasks.
The move from paper to pixels appears to have been fueled by a doctor's distress tweet, lamenting the difficulty of sharing information with the government.
On April 23, pulmonologist Kyuto Tanaka posted on Twitter: "Let's stop now … reports of handwriting outbreaks … someone needs to call attention to this out loud." With a copy of the form.
The message received over 25,000 likes. The most important came from Defense Minister Taro Kono, who brought it to the attention of Masaaki Taira, deputy minister of the cabinet for information technology policy, among other roles.
Within a week, Mr. Taira announced that the process would move online.
New Zealand and Australia are working to create a "travel bubble,quot;.
Australia and New Zealand are getting closer to creating a "Travel bubble,quot; that would allow people to fly between the two countries without quarantine, a resumption of traffic that would be a boost for the economies of both countries.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who joined Australia's cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the required steps, said on Monday that the move would hinge on continued progress in testing and tracking coronavirus infections in both countries. That could take weeks or months.
"The strong record of our countries in the fight against the virus has placed us in an enviable position to be able to plan the next stage of our economic reconstruction," he said.
Ms Ardern and Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia told reporters on Tuesday that the "bubble,quot; is an important part of the path back to normal for both nations.
Such a travel provision could potentially extend to the Pacific: Fiji has only a handful of reported cases and zero deaths. And plans are also being made for limited travel between other countries that have controlled the spread of the infection.
China and South Korea began easing quarantine requirements for some business travelers on Friday. A day later, trade ministers from Australia, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore agreed on a collective effort to resume the flow not only of goods and services, but also of people traveling "for purposes such as maintaining chains of global supply, including business travel, "according to a joint statement.
Public health experts say any resumption of travel carries risks, but they also point out that conditions vary by country. Travelers to the United States, the leading source of coronavirus infections in Australia, may have to wait much longer to book flights around the world without being subject to 14-day quarantines.
The reports were contributed by Ed O & # 39; Loughlin, Mihir Zaveri, Elisabetta Povoledo, Christopher F. Schuetze, Maria Varenikova, Karen Zraick, Richard Pérez-Peña, Jeffrey Gettleman, Sameer Yasir, Raphael Minder, David Yaffe-Bellany, Kai Schultz, Keith Bradsher, Aurelien Breeden, Ben Dooley, Choe Sang-Hun, Elian Peltier, Megan Specia, Iliana Magra, Mark Landler, Stephen Castle, Andrew Keh, Javier C. Hernández, Damien Cave, Andrew E. Kramer, Denise Grady , Matina Stevis-Gridneff, Lara Jakes and John Leland.
