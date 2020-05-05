Lions Patricia talks about defense, Jarrad Davis and Ty Johnson shooting jeeps – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit Lions Communications – (Up News Info Detroit) First statement: “Hopefully everyone is well, healthy and safe and everything. Certainly abnormal and unusual circumstances, but from that aspect, keep doing all that: there is nothing more important than everyone's health, that's for sure, I think. Again, our continued support to the many people in the medical profession who are helping us along with everyone in the support fields and only to all who allow our daily lives to go on as usual: grocery stores, delivery people, so grateful for what that everyone is doing right now to help us fight through this. (We will) directly, I'm sure you have a lot of questions and whatnot, so maybe from that point we dive into that. "

On the challenges defensive coordinator Cory Undlin faces during the offseason virtual format, how Undlin handles it, and whether he is able to conduct full team meetings virtually: "Big question. I would say that with Cory and Brayden (Coombs, coordinator of special teams), you know, we have two new coordinators this year, it has been an interesting challenge for them. The best thing is that Cory (has a) background very similar to mine from that point of view and obviously expanded the knowledge of the different places he has trained. But he has been in this league for a long time; He's an experienced coach and he's really a guy who handles punches very well (with) the different things we're dealing with here. They are doing a great job and they are just coming. There are a lot of people communicating, simply by contacting individuals individually, catching up, and explaining. Really cool – the Zoom calls, the different calls we've had – Microsoft teams, things like that – to see these guys, while sitting in the background and seeing them trying to build rapport with the players has been pretty good. They are very creative. Different ideas occur to them. On some levels, it's actually more intimate because there's a family running in the background or someone's wife or son may also be there, and I think that's really cool. It's great for everyone to see that, from both the coaches and the players side. I would say that for our challenge, both with special teams and defense at the moment, the most important thing for us is that many times in the spring we spend the period leading up to the offseason program, not only preparing for the Draft but also training the trainers. . I think the most important thing for us as we continue to grow is to train the coaches. Certainly, from that aspect, the coordinators can train the rest of the technical body on the scheme and terminology and what they are trying to do. I'd say that has been perhaps one of the biggest challenges for those two guys, Brayden and Cory, to be able to dive in with that. But we've had some good calls, as well as Zoom calls, and we can share information and review the playbooks and video. Video one is interesting. We are doing many different things with technology to see what works best. We've done everything from video implementation on these calls to old school, pointing the back of the camera at the screen and displaying it that way because the feed rate through Zoom or Microsoft equipment, the compression ratio It works best when you simply turn off the camera, sometimes it skips a bit when you embed it. So it's been interesting from that point.

“I have addressed the entire team, which has been really great. We started with the off-season show last week, an amazing reunion last Thursday. You have the opportunity to see everyone. It's like trying to solve problems on Monday and Tuesday, doing a lot of one-on-one meetings and a lot of group position meetings, just for the guys to get used to the technology and log in, so when we logged in with everyone on Thursday, it was amazing . There were four pages of faces. I move around trying to see everyone and get caught. It was really exciting; There was great energy. The players were excited, I think, to see each other. Certainly, in these times when maybe you are used to seeing the same faces day after day when you receive a call with a hundred more players, it is very good from that aspect. I thought that was fine. Yesterday we had another great meeting, today we have another. Yesterday was really interesting, we actually had a technology, a little mishap, I'll call it, where the call fell. People lost WiFi. So instantly he goes into panic mode and says, "OK, so what now? How do we get a hundred people back on a call?" In two minutes, they all got back to work, so that was amazing. I thought it was great. There will certainly be those kinds of challenges in the future, and it's great to see our guys be able to handle those situations, log back in and, you know, probably in the end, they feel more comfortable with this technology than any of them. the trainers. So they are used to this, they can click and turn off the clock, and they probably have phones, tablets, and computers. Most of us, if we are not in the same place, in exactly the same situation, by clicking on the same application, we are lost. But those guys are good enough to adapt in those situations. It has been very good from that aspect. "

Remembering the 2011 NFL lockout and if there was anything you learned during that offseason that can be applied to current offseason virtual shows: "It was certainly an interesting year for us, different but equal circumstances in which obviously we were not in contact with the players and they were not here for spring, from that aspect." So I feel like this is how it is: with the technology and where we are now compared to then, I think obviously (we have) a great opportunity to do something this spring. I thought team leadership back then was really important and that's something we talked to our guys about last week about stepping up and taking control of the situation. Certainly, first of all, the most different thing is that at this moment I am still very concerned about everyone's safety. I think this is going to move and loosen up a little bit in some of the states. I still want everyone to be really careful, to stay healthy from that aspect, otherwise it may be fair, it is real. I think for us, the most important point is to emphasize really strong leadership between coaches and players, including each other, trying to maximize the amount of time. I think there is probably a small advantage that some teams will be able to get here this spring in these situations depending on the team composition. We're going to try to get the most advantage possible and a lot of it has to do with the boys going out there and doing what they're supposed to do. It's a really good question, I'd say from the point of view of what the League and P.A. (Player's Association) and the coaches have worked, in terms of off-season scheduling options, so being in the virtual classroom versus the virtual training programs and those situations, and we chose to go to the virtual classroom because I thought the information was important so that we can talk to the players and communicate exactly some of the terminology, especially with two coordinators, and really, have complete confidence (that) our boys will do what they should do from a physical point of view. I think that will be the most important key to making sure they come back physically ready to go, but I think our guys understand what training camp is like, and I think they understand what the physical demand is for them right now. For us, it's about spreading the information. I think one of the things in 2011 that was also unique was the way the training camp was run, understanding that we didn't have that spring training to go with it. So we really take it a little bit slower, if that makes sense, and how we handle some of those things from the playbook point of view so that we can really get the field work done at the highest level, if that makes sense. . "

On whether he has seen "The Last Dance,quot;: "I haven't seen it because that's one of those things where when that time comes, I just want to eat everything at once." I am a big fan of Michael Jordan from the point of view of the competitiveness he brought every day. We do a lot of things with the team where I really enjoy seeing things like that with the players. There are certain 30 by 30 specials, different documentaries that I like to watch, and I think part of that perspective of older professional athletes, and sometimes when it's out of our sport, it has an even bigger impact, things like that that we can convey to the boys. So that's definitely one of those offers where I'm waiting. I want to do it all at once and then (probably) there are some really good messages for everyone to remove. I was very lucky to be around Doc Rivers for a time when I was in Boston and I talked about the competition between those two and some of those stories and how competitive they were. I love those things. I love that it's competitive to the core, on the court, on the field, like hey, it's the competition to the fullest. I love those things. So I'm excited about that. I know a couple of our boys have been watching it. We've been talking about that a little bit, but it will definitely be good for me. "

On whether familiarity with the scheme and staff contributed to the free agent plan: "I would say (that) is a very good question. Definitely part of the process, but actually it's probably not the beginning part of the process. Really when we sit down before free agency starts, and we're looking at rosters and team building One of the things that Bob (Quinn, Executive Vice President and General Manager) and his staff and staff like to say is, 'OK, what's the big picture? How does spring look from the point of availability view? "And what I mean by that is player availability. So free agency, Draft, all the different areas that you build your team in, you know that there are basically a couple of different ways to build your team. There is free agency, there is the Draft, there is the cut of 53 and there are exchanges. That's really the main way you can change the team, those four ways. So, with two of them in a row, between free agency and the Draft, one of the things that I think all did an outstanding job this year is to identify 'what our needs are'. 'What do we really need to do to help this team and the areas and positions, "and then,quot; where do we think there is a surplus of players to meet those needs? "Was it," Hey, do we think Draft is really deep in this area? We believe that free agency is going to be profound in this area. "There may be areas where we feel," Hey, we are really going to fight to meet this need because it is going to be difficult in both situations. , & # 39; and that is something that we will have to maintain in the long term from the point of view of team building at the forefront of the conversation. I think we came up with a plan like that on how we needed to meet all of those needs, and then things change in the course of that process as you go along, and you need to be ready to monitor and adjust. I think one of the things that certainly comes up in those quick decisions, especially in free agency, is how the player is fit, and how he fits into the system, and if he's familiar with the system. Those are the questions that come up when there might be some guys that are familiar with or have the same techniques or learning that maybe we're teaching that it's going to be faster from that point of view. For example, a Chase Daniel who has a history on the west coast: has been in that system for a while, so the vernacular of "Bev,quot; (Darrell Bevell, offensive coordinator) to things he knows, that transition will be faster . You will be able to collect the information faster. So when we are in that situation, we look for some depth in the quarterback position, a guy that we are familiar with, a guy that we think helps us and meets our needs, besides that, he is not going to spend all that time trying to learn the language, because it really is like learning a new language, I think when you change systems. You will be able to collect the information much faster. Definitely, that's perhaps an example of where that comes into play for men who have some experience and help.

On what the club is sending players to help them with strength and conditioning expectations: "I would say it's really interesting, kind of like what's going on right now. Josh Schuler is doing a great job of what we did is basically this, we set different levels of ways to get to the team and we tried to get a basis from the everyone's situation. So when we talk about taking care of your bodies, there's a lot to do with it. You know, stretching, hydration, nutrition, rest, recovery and then there's obviously strength training. And I'd say probably the biggest element that it's different for everyone it's the strength training part because they all have different setups. Whether you have gyms in your garage, you have equipment, you don't have equipment – honestly, some of our guys were stuck in apartments in the city center of New York, Manhattan, and they couldn't go anywhere. So that's a whole different set of situations than one of our players I know it could be in the middle of Arizona and it has plenty of room. Or a situation where another guy where there's a gym down the street that he can go to at 6 a.m. when nobody is there and you have all the equipment available. So we try to analyze and assess what everyone's situation is like and just check, "OK, what do you need." Is there something you need? We can help you from that point of view so that you can continue. & # 39; So, we have individualized all those programs, be it a body weight program, where, OK, & # 39; Hey, can we get you a pair? kettle bells, a bar for the apartment if you have to use your body weight, something like that. "Two boys, let's say," Hey, I have a full shelf, I'm fine. I have a bank. I have a shelf. I have a full gym. "And we've tailored all those programs for those situations.

"Along with that, though, I would say that people's situations are changing and people are finding different paths, so we are adapting as we move toward that." But I would say that the strength training part has really been the most interesting challenge from that aspect: "Hey, what have you got and what can we focus on?" It can be a situation where it's like 'having these kits.' Okay, well, we really know that we can train these body parts a lot and we can help these muscles grow and strengthen. We're going to lose some of these parts of the body, so stabilization is more important. Let's get some bands, let's do some different things here where we can hold the muscle groups together because we know that we are going to be able to train very hard in certain areas, we want to make sure that everything else be stable. And then just the programs, the stretching, the recovery stuff, we're sending all that information. In fact, we have a lot of resources available to them and it's almost as if we are joining the era of these different companies who have virtual workouts online or in an app and can go in and grab one and go. So we have all of that available to them and then we try to track what they do from that point of view, so we can help guide them through maybe: ‘Hey, they did this today. Hey, think about doing this tomorrow and build on it. "So, very individually. I don't mean as a personal trainer based, but almost in a sense, you know, each person's situation is different. That has been the biggest challenge is the part of weight training. " %MINIFYHTMLf998dfa7775bdc1abce0689cfe3eea3112%

If there is a hobby or activity that you have been able to resume and if you think the pandemic will make you a better parent: "That's probably what I struggle with the most in my career is just not being home. That is probably the most difficult thing for me when I'm not here with the children and with my wife, which is the most important thing for me. So, I will say this, I don't know if it has made me a better father, but I certainly appreciate all the time I have with my children right now and with my wife. We were actually talking about this last night. I know there are probably a lot of people who feel the Quarantine, they probably get a little bit of whatever they want to call it, they go crazy. You know, they're looking at the same people every day, but for me, man, I really appreciate every day when I get a chance to get up and see my wife. and see my kids. I'm going down the stairs, I'm going to work this morning, I had all three of them sitting on the couch across the room while I was working. And they're just like everyone, one of them is on an iPad, they're both fighting overanother iPad, whatever it is. It was great to have them here with me and then take them upstairs, make sure they had breakfast, go back to work. So just having those opportunities to be around them for those little snippets here and there, giving them a hug or kissing them, whatever it is, I just appreciate every part of it because I know when things are going at full speed, no I have great answers when it comes to balancing that. This has been a moment from that point of view that I really appreciate very much. Hobbies are difficult. There are many things that I like to do. But honestly, when we are not working, the draft was interesting. It was a great preparation preparing for that and then obviously with the offseason program. I can't say I don't have things I always like to try to get into here, I'll just show you one. I don't know if you can see it, but it's a ukulele. There you go I gave you a little bite. Play lots of Barbies right now too. I don't know if that works for you. When my four-year-old daughter asks me to play, it's really hard to turn him down. "

On how camaraderie can be built in position groups when players can't get close to each other: “Big question, two parts, I guess I would say the most difficult is obviously things on the field and then getting the boys to work and communicate in the field with each other. That's the question of going back to the question that was asked earlier: we're going to have to be very smart to try to emphasize certain things or set up certain scenarios where we really focus on communication in the field and bringing those groups together in field. That will be very important to us on the training ground. I'd say right now in the virtual world, we're just trying to do things like we would in classrooms and things like just having different meetings, and guys meeting and talking, sharing and building that brotherhood, that team (camaraderie) the best that we can through this. And what is fascinating again, I go back to what I said before, I think these guys are really better than us. I think they are used to having this type of interactions and relationships and being very open to talk and share in these environments. So it has actually been quite nice to see since my end where I am much more, you know, I like to be live and in person, feel the energy and be close to everyone. You know, it has been interesting from this aspect to see them really grow. I'm just telling you to feel the energy through Zoom's call, which was crazy, last Thursday when everyone saw each other, I think it was great. I think it was really amazing, and I think it shows a lot about this team. And you know, everyone is breaking each other's ribs. You can hear things coming and going. Certainly, there are some cool background stuff going on, so there's some of that, too. So, I see that we are still shaking up the "Star Wars,quot; on May 4, whatever it was yesterday, so that is also good, but I think that only little things like that make everyone roll virtually. Like I said, these guys are good at it. They get all those things. "

On what went into the decision to reject LB Jarrad Davis' fifth-year option: "I would say from a contract point of view, I generally like to keep a lot of that private. I would say that from where we are now and in the moments that we are now, we made a decision that was the best for the organization. It's certainly something we talked to JD about and Bob (Quinn) did a great job communicating everything that was going on. I'm just trying to move forward with some uncertain times as we go through this season. Right now, I just thought it was the best decision. I would say this, there is no doubt that JD is one of our strongest defense leaders. He is a great player, someone we continue to develop with. From that aspect, I just talked more about this is a short term conversation, in regards to this contractual situation and for me it is long term. We will just go out and try to do everything we can this year to have our best season possible. We will take it and go from there. So a really clean and easy conversation from that point of view. "

On whether he would still be interested in having LB Jarrad Davis in the long term: "Yes, I think JD is a cornerstone of what we are trying to do. He is in those general plans that we are trying to go into. So as I said, we will make sure we have the best season possible this year and We'll go from there. And JD is by far a solid leader, everything you want in a type of show. From that aspect, everything we're having: meetings during the off-season, trying to keep it growing. developing and improving. He's a great kid. I mean, he's amazing. "

On how to prepare rookie CB Jeff Okudah in a virtual offseason: "Great question from that point of view of teaching all these guys we're getting into. Certainly the corner position, which is a lot of technical work from that aspect." Again, your position coach last year, Jeff Hafley, is a good friend of mine. We have actually trained many of the same techniques for a long time, which is something for us that was really interesting about him, even when he got on the Draft. Having a guy that we knew was very familiar with our techniques and we thought it would help us in the long run, so that's one of the things that I think really contributed to the decision to take him with us. From this aspect, the teaching part, especially as we go along: We have a mini rookie camp this weekend and then the rookies will be pushed to everything else next week. So from that point of view, first is the terminology, making sure they understand the words we use and what they mean. Much of this will carry over from what he knew before, but sometimes there are small variations here and there and we don't want there to be any mistakes in that regard. And then demonstrating some of the techniques is always a little bit interesting right now. Again, turn the camera around and look at someone who is totally out of shape trying to do it, not always the best, but I think they go as far as what we are doing there. And then we can also give them those tools or those individual skills that we are doing and allow him to do it outside. There are also many times that the video is returned to me. The boys are filming themselves and they say, "Hi Coach, check this out. This is what we're working on here. I'm just trying to do my best. I think some of the older boys are doing a great job getting there, or we will get in touch with the younger guys and give them a little bit of their veteran advice and advice as they go along. But certainly, the playing field, between the white lines, is that the training ground will be critical to him and all of those guys back then so we can see how that has gone. But if we can get the vernacular or the verbiage that we're dealing with now, then we can really focus on the skill set on the field when they get here, if that makes sense. " .

How often do you find hidden gems in rookie mini camps and if it's a missed opportunity not to have one this season: "I think that is a great question and probably a great story that I think is out there that no one knows yet. There are definitely guys out there who, because of the situation we are in, are perhaps missing out on those opportunities that would normally be available to them, and certainly the easiest to dismiss is Malcolm Butler. I mean having the opportunity to take a guy like that to a mini camp or rookie test and let that player act and produce and give him a chance to show us what they can do, it's unfortunate that that's the situation we're in. It's also something from the point of view of building the roster, we really tried to keep that in mind this year before entering the Draft and through free agency, knowing this was not going to be one of those years where you sign 20 free agents after the Draft and bring them to a mini-camp for a weekend and you can usually find enc We meet three or five guys we want to be with and work with for the rest of the spring and then head back to boot camp. We knew we wouldn't have that opportunity, so you're trying to sign veterans and you're trying to build your team around guys who have that experience to work in a low season that's a little bit unusual and then be ready to go to the field of training. I think we're talking and trying to dive into different things that we can certainly do right before boot camp maybe, and we can take a look at some of these guys and hopefully get them back out there. In fact, I was on a call with a lot of coaches: Coach (Jim) Harbaugh the Sunday after the Draft, and we were talking a lot with him about some of these guys that were not picked up or signed and I said, 'He's going to be a little bit different.It's going to be a little bit longer timeline, but I think these guys will eventually, at some point, take a look or get that chance, but it's just a slower schedule from that point of view due to the unknown of go back to training "I think there are those missed opportunities, but I hope that those guys who are in that boat are working and preparing because when that phone call comes they have the opportunity to go to an organization and go out to the field and show what they can do, they just have to be ready to go and it has to be at the highest level. Hopefully they can maintain that focus in these uncertain times. "

On whether the team has encouraged players not to go to gyms and facilities in their respective states and what LB Jamie Collins Sr. brings to the team: "I would say that the first part is absolutely. Security at the moment is my biggest concern with everyone and everyone's health. Unfortunately, we are looking at what the virus has done to some people who have become ill and even to those who have recovered from it. It really is quite a difficult thing to deal with and obviously the severity of what the virus can do is a whole different level. From that aspect, it is my number one concern right now, just being patient and making sure de que no te estás poniendo en peligro, para asegurarte de que no te estás poniendo a ti mismo (en peligro) pero luego llevarlo a casa con su familia o sus seres queridos y ponerlos en peligro. Como les digo, no vale la pena. No vale la pena. Sé que todos están ansiosos y todos quieren hacer lo correcto, pero no vale la pena. Solo mantente seguro e inteligente y haz un buen trabajo cuidándote desde ese punto de vista. Esa es mi mayor preocupación, y creo que eso es solo en general. Creo que todo el mundo está esperando ese momento en que las cosas se alivien un poco, y creo que es cuando probablemente debemos ser más cautelosos y cuidadosos, en ese punto de vista, para que no haya un efecto de banda elástica. Jamie Collins, solo respondiendo a esa pregunta, obviamente es un gran jugador con el que he sido bendecido y afortunado de haber estado antes y de dibujar y verlo crecer y desarrollarse como jugador. Probablemente uno de los atletas más increíbles que he visto desde el punto de vista de alguien tan grande, tan fuerte, tan poderoso y algunas de las cosas atléticas que puede hacer. Quiero decir que algunas de las cosas que hace son increíbles desde un atleta: literalmente lo he visto una vez estar parado en la línea de scrimmage e intentar tomar la pelota de la mano del mariscal de campo cuando la estaba lanzando. Él solo puede hacer esas cosas. A veces te encuentras con ese tipo de atletas. Desde ese aspecto, es un jugador muy versátil, tiene una gran flexibilidad, es una amenaza en el apuro, es una amenaza en la cobertura, es muy inteligente, se comunica muy bien. Es maduro, tiene un gran liderazgo sobre él. Es profesional, ataca su trabajo de la misma manera todos los días y simplemente ama este juego. He grinds at it, he works hard and I just thought to be able to bring a guy like that into our organization and to allow him to help kind of develop the younger players that we have even at the linebacker position, (it) was just a great opportunity for us. It was something that happened during free agency. I didn’t really think that that would be an option, and it happened, and I was just really excited for us to be able to have him.”

On if he’s seen the video of RB Ty Johnson puling a Jeep: “Yeah, I was going to mention it. I was just glad he had a helmet on. Obviously, I’m pretty sure there was someone in the car to hit the brakes in case he slipped. I go to safety first. A little bit of that is to – I mean it’s a Jeep, so once you get it moving, the ball bearings kick in and the tires go. Some of that, I was busting his chops about a little bit, but I did see it.”

On if he’s saying RB Ty Johnson pulling a Jeep is not hard: “I certainly could not do that. I mean I would blow every – Achilles, knees, elbows – forget about it. There’s no way.”

On how big of a challenge this offseason is and how much he’s thought about re-evaluating his style: “I think the biggest thing for me is, it certainly is, like I mentioned in the squad meetings – I got excited just seeing everybody. I just wanted to give a bunch of bear hugs out and do all that stuff and we couldn’t. I think that just making sure that I’m as authentic as I can be and making sure that they understand all of that that we do have when we’re in the same room, that that care, that level of compassion, that level of just how much I appreciate them, just to make sure that that really comes through and to make sure that that message comes across. I think the one thing that’s always interesting for me – again, I’m Italian so I like to talk – but I do think there is a limit with some of this virtual teaching and being able to get right to the point on some things because everybody’s environment is a little bit different, and certainly there are distractions when we’re not in a normal classroom setting and things might come up that they might have to address. Just trying to make sure that the most important thing is that the information is out there appropriately, whatever they need from that learning standpoint, but also to make sure that the natural side of what we would get from being in that classroom setting comes through too.”

On if he feels he’s a better head coach going into his third year: “I mean I’m a pretty intense person, passionate, I think from that standpoint. I would hope, being a head coach, my goal is certainly to get better every year. I really hope I’m a better head coach than I was two years ago because that’s the goal. I hope I try to get better every week. Certainly, these are new challenges. This is different, and I think all the head coaches in the League are trying to figure out the same thing. It’s really good, I’m very lucky to have some great friends and friendships throughout the League to be able to talk about different ideas and thoughts, which is cool. From that aspect of it, I’m always trying to grow and get better. I always put myself first and foremost in that list of guys that need to improve on the team. I think we all do, but if I’m not the first one to step forward and say I need to improve, then what else is there? From that aspect of it, I’m trying to do everything I can to get better and handle these times and then we’ll get back into training camp. I don’t know if I’ll be relaxed. I’m pretty sure I’ll be pretty fired up.”

