Liam Payne shares ghost experience & # 39; Freaky & # 39; in new house

The One Direction singer is determined to hunt down ghosts and capture them on camera after having a creepy paranormal experience in his new London home.

Liam Payne He is determined to capture images of apparent ghosts being unveiled in his new London apartment.

First Only one direction Star revealed his new project on his YouTube channel, explaining that he was awakened by a hit in the middle of the night, and now he intends to show that something is happening in his apartment.

The 26-year-old singer said, "I was in bed the other night and there was an explosion. I tried to do the whole Ghost Adventures recording. I'm sitting in my room saying, 'Is anyone there? Is that knock? "

"Then the light in the closet in my room came on and the closet door closed, so something had to move." "It was a strange moment."

The Strip That Down star shared that he was going to try to film a ghost to demonstrate that something is happening, telling viewers: "I'm going to make a video of something, investigate, to see if I can find something because I like these things. … I'm scared, don't get me wrong, but it's fun. "

Liam is currently self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic in London, and recently confessed that he is "dying" to be reunited with his son Bear, since the boy is elsewhere with mom Cheryl.