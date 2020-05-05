Liam Payne congratulates former 1D bandmate Zayn Malik on expecting her first baby with Gigi Hadid – check out the sweet message!

While Zayn Malik and the rest of his former One Direction bandmates haven't been in the best relationships since he left the boy band, at least one of them quickly congratulated him on the news that he is expecting a baby with GF Gigi Hadid! Liam Payne made sure to give Zayn and Gigi a very sweet hello during a live IG session and fans were excited to see him.

However, his message was not long or corny, it was only brief and moving enough for everyone to think it was cute.

‘I just wanted to congratulate Zayn and Gigi. As you know, obviously they're going to have a baby, "he said on camera before joking that he was mentioning it before people could start asking,quot; relentlessly. "

Sure enough, he managed to congratulate Zayn before too many people started flooding him with comments about it, but also before any of the other guys had a chance to do so.

Not like they have to! After all, they could congratulate him privately, as it looks like they've been talking about maybe getting together for a special surprise for fans on their 10th anniversary.

But when it comes to the public sphere, Liam is definitely the first to publicly mention the pregnancy of former One Direction members.

Liam congratulates Gigi and Zayn on their new baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vBQZx7VCQB – 1D Updates! (@ With1DNews) May 3, 2020

This occurs four days after the mother, Gigi, confirmed the pregnancy while being invited on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

‘Obviously we wish we had announced it on our terms, but we are very excited, happy and grateful for the good wishes and support of everyone. Especially during this time, it is a nice glimmer of hope to be able to be at home, to be together and really experience it day by day, "he told the host.



