Legoland and SeaWorld make plans to reopen, including face masks, temperature controls – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After being closed for weeks due to coronavirus closings, SeaWorld and Legoland have revealed plans to reopen.

According to the Orange County Registry, the San Diego Tourism Authority has established a health and safety plan for when the region's theme parks reopen during Stage 3 of Governor Newsom's plan.

Safety guidelines will include face masks for visitors, temperature controls for employees, reduced attendance, cashless transactions, social distancing, and constant disinfection.

The same guidelines will be established for other county attractions, such as the San Diego Zoo, the San Diego Safari Park Zoo, and the U.S.S. Midway Museum according to The OCR.

Both SeaWorld and Legoland have been closed since March when state closings began.