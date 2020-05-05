Home Entertainment Leader of the murdered pagan motorcycle gang in New York: hitmen used...

Leader of the murdered pagan motorcycle gang in New York: hitmen used silencers on weapons!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The leader of a Bronx biker gang was shot dead on Saturday in what is believed to be a targeted coup, MTO News reported.

Authorities say Francisco Rosado, 51, headed the Bronx chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club. According to police sources, two masked men shot him dead in the Bronx in broad daylight.

Two suspects arrested the alleged pagan leader and shot him dead. The suspects then fled in a blue Jeep Cherokee with stolen plates, the sources said.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©