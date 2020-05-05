Leader of the murdered pagan motorcycle gang in New York: hitmen used silencers on weapons!

The leader of a Bronx biker gang was shot dead on Saturday in what is believed to be a targeted coup, MTO News reported.

Authorities say Francisco Rosado, 51, headed the Bronx chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club. According to police sources, two masked men shot him dead in the Bronx in broad daylight.

Two suspects arrested the alleged pagan leader and shot him dead. The suspects then fled in a blue Jeep Cherokee with stolen plates, the sources said.

Francisco was hit in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made in the deadly shooting. And the police don't have many leads.

Authorities suspect that the killers were professional hitmen.

Pagans operate along the east coast with more than 1,000 members. The motorcycle gang is involved in drugs, tattoo parlors, strip clubs, and junkyards.