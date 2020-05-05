Laura Linney talks about struggles to gain her father's bad reputation in her early career

WENN

Speaking to Marc Maron, the actress daughter of Romulus Linney admits that the late playwright & # 39; burned many bridges & # 39 ;, but still considered him & # 39; a challenging, brilliant and fascinating man.

Laura Linney He had a more difficult start than most actresses when he tried to reserve roles on stage early in his career because many people hated his playwright father.

Romulus Linney had a bad reputation for drinking heavily and it fell on his daughter, who had to prove over and over that she was nothing like him.

"He burned many bridges," he said to her. Marc Maron on your WFT podcast. "He was a very passionate man and a very powerful person. He did not attend any (rehabilitation) programs, so there was no tool to help him. I would go to auditions and people would meet me and I would say, 'Yes , I am his daughter … He angered many people, and many people adored him … Either people loved him or he had been really horrible with them. "

"So when I really started working and people realized it took a while for them to realize that he wasn't my father. Then I got to the brave part when they said, 'I knew your father' and I I was saying, 'How was that? & # 39; – knowing it could be one way or the other. "

But Linney never bothered her father, who died in 2011, insisting that he was "a challenging, brilliant, and fascinating man."

"I adored him …" she added. "It was difficult for him to see my work and difficult for him when I started to get attention. And then he felt extremely proud. I think I had it much easier than him, in regards to my professional life and getting along with people "I was not an alcoholic either."

"More than anything else, I was born with the right disposition for this business. I am not scared if I don't get a share. I'm not mortally wounded if I get really stinky criticism. Fortunately, I was able to grab my friends and work more." .