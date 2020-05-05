Laura Harrier speaks "Hollywood" – Up News Info

Actress Laura Harrier said Ryan Murphy fused reality and fiction to create a "faction" world for her Netflix series. Hollywood. In it, Harrier plays the character of Camille, a fictional character who rubs shoulders with versions of real-life legends Hattie McDaniel, Anna May Wong, and Rock Hudson, three actors who never had their time to shine in their truth, something that she waits Hollywood achieves

Harrier's character serves as another voice on a list of marginalized characters in Hollywood that explores the inclusive Hollywood it might have been and makes us wonder "What would it be like if the industry opened up to inclusive stories, people, and ideas during Hollywood's Golden Age?" Camille certainly helps tell that story as a black woman who is often pushed aside and regulated for roles as housemaids and housewives. Harrier practically joined us for the latest installment of the Up News Info's New Hollywood Podcast Quarantine Edition to talk about which real-life legends inspired her performance as Camille, how she hopes the limited series will move the needle when it comes to diversity and inclusion and talks about what she has been obsessed with during the quarantine, specifically her favorite snacks to take shelter in place. Listen to the episode below.

