LAPD officer to make first court appearance at Inland Empire Camping Trip Shooting – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An LAPD officer accused of shooting a colleague during a camping trip over the weekend will make his first court appearance Tuesday in Victorville.

Investigators say Ismael Tamayo, 44, and two fellow officers were off duty and shooting weapons in the desert, when he hit one of them in the upper body.

The 13-year-old LAPD veteran was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder. Tamayo's lawyer says that his client is cooperating with investigators and that he will be cleared of irregularities.

The wounded officer is expected to survive.

Tamayo, who has been relieved of his police powers, is being held on $ 1 million bail.