LAPD employee attacked, robbed while running in Elysian Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An LAPD employee was attacked Tuesday while running in Elysian Park, near the Police Academy.

According to authorities, the employee was hit with a stone and robbed by Danny Ramírez, a 28-year-old Los Angeles resident, at approximately 9:25 a.m.

The assault occurred near the 800 block of West Academy Drive, officer Mike Lopez said

Ramírez ran out of the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of theft, López said.

The employee was treated on the spot for a head injury. The department did not say if the employee is an officer.

