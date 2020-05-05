Lane Kiffin is still angry about the USC dismissal: "I was not rated on a fair scale,quot;

Lane Kiffin is now seven years away from being fired from his dream college football job as the USC head coach, but he's still pissed at the way things ended.

The newly appointed Ole Miss coach complained about the way Trojans treated him in a recent episode of "The Herd,quot; with Colin Cowherd.

Kiffin had a 28-15 record with USC, but fell apart at the end of his term as his team went from preseason No. 1 in 2012 to the losers of the Sun Bowl. He was fired at 3:14 a.m. on the LAX asphalt the following year.

"What bothered me most was that I was not rated on a fair scale," said Kiffin. We were not 1-10. We had 30 fewer scholarships and when (the last regime's sanctions) hit, all of their juniors and seniors are able to leave, so they have to sign a number 1 recruiting class in the country with kids who know they can't play a game bowling for two years. Everyone said he couldn't train … but everyone forgot about that. "

%MINIFYHTML8bc69ba9f456d36655bee6b07e7f728914%

MORE: How Much Should Chris Mack Pay for Rick Pitino's Missteps?

Kiffin has resurrected his career since USC kept him. He returned to a head coach position with FIU and went 27-13 with a pair of 11-3 seasons. Her work there convinced Ole Miss to give her a high-profile job and a third chance at success in the power conference.

However, he knows what he's getting into this time around with a list affected by the sanctions, so there can be no excuse for that difficulty.