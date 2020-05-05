Laguna Beach, San Clemente to reopen beaches in a phased plan – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Laguna Beach has received approval from California Governor Gavin Newsom to reopen its beaches in a phased manner, officials announced Monday.

In the first phase of the agreement, the beaches of the city of Laguna Beach will reopen on weekdays from Tuesday from 6 to 10 a.m. for active recreation only.

The city's beaches will be closed on weekends.

Calling it an "adaptive management plan,quot; that will see each phase enacted on a trial basis, Laguna city officials say the plan will move to the next phase "only if they believe activities can be managed to comply with current directives on physical distancing and large gatherings. "

Among the list of prohibited activities are "sitting or lying on the beach,quot;, picnics, meetings, and "setting up chairs and staying in place."

The southern beaches of Laguna are controlled by Orange County and will remain closed until officials submit a plan to the state and receive approval from the governor's office to reopen the county's beaches.

"We appreciate the Governor's willingness to work with us to provide a responsible and gradual approach to reopening all of Laguna Beach's beaches for active recreation," said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. "This will give people the opportunity to walk, jog, swim and surf and get some fresh air and exercise on a limited basis, but not congregate or meet in large groups."

San Clemente beaches will also reopen for walking, running and other active uses.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors, which oversees most Dana Point beaches along with the state, will discuss an active use plan on Tuesday, but it is unclear whether the board will approve or reject the plan.

Early Monday, Newport Beach City Councilman Kevin Muldoon filed a federal lawsuit against the state to reopen the beaches of Orange County. The complaint alleged that the Governor's closing order violated the constitutional rights to freedom of travel and assembly and due process and equal protection.

The announcements come after more than 100 protesters took to the streets in Laguna Beach on Saturday to protest Newsom's orders to stay at home.