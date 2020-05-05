Lady GaGa and Alicia Keys will join Barack Obama to celebrate high school graduates

Instagram

Former President and First Lady Michelle are slated to honor the 2020 high school class in a star-studded special that also features Kerry Washington and Zendaya.

Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys they are ready to join the former president of the USA. USA Barack Obama and celebrate graduating high school students as part of a star-studded multimedia ceremony.

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will provide words of encouragement during the Dear Class of 2020 event, honoring seniors who receive their high school diplomas for self-isolation.

The YouTube ceremony on June 6, 2020 via the streaming platform learnathome.withyoutube.com will also feature appearances by Malala Yousafzai, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halleand Zendaya

Separately, Obama is ready to deliver a start message during "Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class"on May 16, 2020. The virtual meeting will also feature the Jonas brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williamsand ITS..